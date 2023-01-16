(Original title: The National Development and Reform Commission recommends that slaughter companies increase their inventory appropriately and the price of pigs is expected to rise back to a reasonable range)

On January 14, in response to the recent low price of live pigs, the Price Department of the National Development and Reform Commission organized some large-scale live pig slaughtering companies to hold a meeting to analyze the supply, demand and price situation of the live pig market in depth, and suggested that slaughtering companies increase commercial inventory appropriately to boost market demand , Promote the price of live pigs to rise back to a reasonable range as soon as possible.

Affected by factors such as weaker pork consumption than in previous years and a periodic increase in the supply of live pigs, the price of live pigs fell rapidly in the early stage; recently, pork consumption has recovered, and the demand for slaughter has increased significantly; it is expected that with the further recovery of market consumption, the price of live pigs is expected to gradually rise to a reasonable range.

According to the theme library of the Financial Associated Press, among the relevant listed companies:

Guanghong HoldingsIt is the leader of frozen meat products in Guangzhou, mainly engaged in cold storage business, frozen product market business, frozen product trade, etc. for meat food business.

Muyuan sharesIt is a leader in self-breeding, self-breeding and self-raising pig breeding. It has a complete integrated industrial chain from feed processing, pig breeding, breeding pig multiplication to commercial pig breeding; the expected number of live pigs in 2022 is 61-62 million.