Network contracts at 632

Scrolling through the focus it is clear that, on the basis of the elaborations carried out using Red – Networks and Datathe data analysis platform of RetImpresa based on InfoCamere data, at 31 August 2022 there were 790 companies in the nautical sector engaged in 632 network contracts, mainly contract-networks without legal subjectivity (545, i.e. 86% of the total), in accordance with what happens at the national level (85% of contract-networks compared to 15% of subject-networks).

The identikit of the nautical company on the net describes a company that is more structured and organized than the national trend of network companies, since 77% of the total are joint-stock companies (compared to 52% nationally) and companies of larger dimensions: alongside a substantial slice of micro enterprises (33.4%, compared to 53% of micro enterprises in the network at national level), there is a large number of small enterprises (31.1% compared to 20% national) and an interesting presence of medium-sized companies (13.3% against national 6%) and large companies (5.3% against national 1.5%).

Lombardy in first place

At a geographical level, these are companies located mainly in the North (54.3%), in particular in Lombardy, Veneto and Liguria, for 23.4% in the South and in the Islands, with the main values ​​recorded in Sicily, Campania and Puglia, and 22.3% in the Center, especially in Lazio, Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna.

Compared to 2021, Lombardy is confirmed as the first Italian region for networked boating companies (146), while in percentage values ​​the most interesting growth concerned the South, which has slightly surpassed the Center, thanks above all to the leap in businesses. Sicilians on the net (increased from 13 to 47).

From the analysis of the five sectors that make up the supply chain, compared to the 2021 focus, the presence on the network of nautical tourism is strengthened (which goes from 53% to 56% of the total), with 441 companies carrying out activities ranging from charter to rental , garaging and other services related to pleasure boating and marinas.