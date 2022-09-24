Hurricane Fiona hits Canada or faces one of the strongest storms on record

The Canadian Meteorological Service said on the 23rd that Hurricane Fiona, which swept across the Caribbean and Bermuda, is expected to make landfall in eastern Canada on the morning of the 24th, and may become one of the strongest storms in the country’s history.

Environment Canada said Fiona was expected to make landfall on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia. By then, Fiona may weaken to a storm, but it is still very destructive, and is expected to bring high winds, heavy rain and huge waves.

Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist at the Canadian Hurricane Centre, said Fiona will be a “massive and powerful post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-level winds.” Not the strongest word.”

Another meteorologist, Bob Robishaw, said Fiona is expected to be written into Canadian history as a hurricane on a par with Juan in 2003 and Dorian in 2019, “which will undoubtedly become Historic Extreme Weather Events in Eastern Canada”.

Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Newfoundland on Canada’s eastern coast are likely to be the areas most affected. All three provinces have issued alerts to remind residents to avoid going out and prepare enough living supplies for at least three days.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre said that after making landfall, Fiona will cross the Gulf of St. Lawrence and enter Labrador on the 25th. Up to 20 centimeters of precipitation is expected wherever Fiona passes, with possible power outages and flooding.

Air Canada and WestJet have suspended local services from the evening of the 23rd.

Cape Breton Island fisherman Kyle Boudreau secures his shrimp boat so it doesn’t overturn. “It’s our business. (If) our boats are destroyed, our hunting tools are destroyed … we won’t be able to open next year’s fishing season,” he told Reuters.

“Fiona” was originally a tropical storm. It intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the 18th and made landfall in the US overseas territory of Puerto Rico, and then hit the Dominican Republic. On the 20th, it intensified into a Category 3 hurricane and made landfall in the British Turks and Caicos Islands. On the 21st Upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane, moving to the Bermuda area. As of the 23rd, “Fiona” has caused at least 8 deaths and millions of households have lost power.

The National Hurricane Center’s grading system classifies hurricanes into five categories according to their severity, with the higher the number, the stronger the power. Category 3 and above hurricanes can be classified as severe hurricanes “with the potential to cause significant loss of life and damage.”