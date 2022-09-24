The new IP adaptation film “Oolong Courtyard” was officially set for release today on September 28. The film is produced by Xiang Shuiliu and Yin Chao, Luo Jingjing and Wu Jing are the chief producers, and Xiang Weibin and Guo Runze are the producers. Produced by the Xiang brothers, directed by Hu Xing, written by Zhu Xuan, starring Xia Zhiyuan, Zhao Wenhao, Yu Li, Huang Yifei as a special star, Wang Hongqian, Xu Shaohang, Sun Wenxue, Rong Weifeng, Wu Hao and others starring. It tells the story of A Liang (played by Xia Zhiyuan), the eldest disciple of the “waste wood” in Wulong Academy, who wants to become a great exorcist. By chance, he met Sha Keyang (played by Zhao Wenhao) and Ai Fei (played by Yu Li). The three were ordered to Send the demon sword to the lock demon tower to seal the demon king, and the fantasy story of subduing demons and subduing demons is fun and entertaining along the way… The king brought bronze waste wood to counterattack Xia Zhiyuan and Zhao Wenhao formed a group to set off for a high-energy exorcism As an exorcist, A Liang, the eldest disciple of the Wulong Academy, always hopes to influence the demons. He seems to be soft-hearted and useless, and he makes a lot of jokes. Therefore, he has always been disliked by his fellow companion Sha Keyang, who bears a blood debt. They always thought that all the demons in the world should be killed. The two of them met Ai Fei together and formed a temporary exorcism group to take the adventure. All three of them have been changed and grown. The casting of “Oolong Courtyard” is also very eye-catching. Xia Zhiyuan, the actor of Ah Liang, was known to the audience for his role as “Old Moon” in “Ashes of Fragrant Honey”. “Lu Ming” also gained a lot of popularity. His appearance is cute and funny, his acting skills are natural and relaxed, and he is very close to the image of “Aliang”; Sha Keyang is played by actor Zhao Wenhao, who is from the movie “The Orphan of Zhao Family”. “After that, he left a deep impression on the audience, and his works such as “Gu Jian Qi Tan”, “Chang’an Nuo” and “Lotus Tower” were also very popular. It has also been highly praised: handsome in appearance, arrogant and extravagant… This is also the second cooperation between Xia Zhiyuan and Zhao Wenhao after Chenxiang, and I believe it will definitely bring a more tacit performance to the audience! In addition, the film also has new students Acting actress Yu Li joined her in love. She played the role of the green snake in “White Snake: The Complex”. She has a fresh and cute appearance and a quirky personality, which has also won unanimous praise from the audience. See also The brilliant pencil of Franco Scaglione, the forgotten designer The team’s ingenuity to create IP upgrades attracts expectations It is worth mentioning that the film is supervised by the Xiang brothers. Previously, the Xiang brothers created popular movies such as “Ghost Blowing Lanterns: The Return of the South China Sea”, “Qimen Dunjia”, “Surprise · Tunnel Warfare”, and “Water Monster” series. , breaking through the industry box office record many times, I believe that with the escort of a top team, “Oolong Court” will bring the ultimate viewing experience to the audience. It is reported that the movie “Oolong Courtyard” was produced by Beijing Taomeng Network Technology Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou Chuanying Culture Media Co., Ltd., and was produced by Douyu Film and Television (Dongyang) Co., Ltd., Maiqi Film and Television Culture Development (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Happy Bear Film and Television. Co., Ltd., Beijing Lehua Film Co., Ltd., and Xuexi (Shanghai) Culture Media Co., Ltd. jointly produced, exclusively produced by the Xiang Brothers film, and exclusively announced by Beijing Taomeng Galaxy Culture Technology Co., Ltd. On September 28th, watch the exorcism team temporarily form a group, happy exorcism on Oita!

The new IP adaptation film “Oolong Courtyard” was officially set for release today on September 28. The film is produced by Xiang Shuiliu and Yin Chao, Luo Jingjing and Wu Jing are the chief producers, and Xiang Weibin and Guo Runze are the producers. Produced by the Xiang brothers, directed by Hu Xing, written by Zhu Xuan, starring Xia Zhiyuan, Zhao Wenhao, Yu Li, Huang Yifei as a special star, Wang Hongqian, Xu Shaohang, Sun Wenxue, Rong Weifeng, Wu Hao and others starring. It tells the story of A Liang (played by Xia Zhiyuan), the eldest disciple of the “waste wood” in Wulong Academy, who wants to become a great exorcist. By chance, he met Sha Keyang (played by Zhao Wenhao) and Ai Fei (played by Yu Li). The three were ordered to Send the demon sword to the lock demon tower to seal the demon king, and the fantasy story of subduing demons and subduing demons is fun and entertaining along the way…

The king brought bronze waste wood to counterattack Xia Zhiyuan and Zhao Wenhao formed a group to set off for a high-energy exorcism

As an exorcist, A Liang, the eldest disciple of the Wulong Academy, always hopes to influence the demons. He seems to be soft-hearted and useless, and he makes a lot of jokes. Therefore, he has always been disliked by his fellow companion Sha Keyang, who bears a blood debt. They always thought that all the demons in the world should be killed. The two of them met Ai Fei together and formed a temporary exorcism group to take the adventure. All three of them have been changed and grown.

The casting of “Oolong Courtyard” is also very eye-catching. Xia Zhiyuan, the actor of Ah Liang, was once known to the audience for his role as “Old Moon” in “Ashes of Fragrant Honey”. “Lu Ming” also gained a lot of popularity. His appearance is cute and funny, his acting skills are natural and relaxed, and he is very close to the image of “Aliang”; Sha Keyang is played by actor Zhao Wenhao, who is from the movie “The Orphan of Zhao Family”. “After that, he left a deep impression on the audience, and his works such as “Gu Jian Qi Tan”, “Chang’an Nuo” and “Lotus Tower” were also very popular. It has also been highly praised: handsome in appearance, arrogant and extravagant… This is also the second cooperation between Xia Zhiyuan and Zhao Wenhao after Chenxiang, and I believe it will definitely bring a more tacit performance to the audience! In addition, the film also has new students Acting actress Yu Li joined her in love. She played the role of the green snake in “White Snake: The Complex”. She has a fresh and cute appearance and a quirky personality, which has also won unanimous praise from the audience.

The team’s ingenuity to create IP upgrades attracts expectations

It is worth mentioning that the film is supervised by the Xiang brothers. Previously, the Xiang brothers created popular movies such as “Ghost Blowing Lanterns: The Return of the South China Sea”, “Qimen Dunjia”, “Surprise · Tunnel Warfare”, and “Water Monster” series. , breaking through the industry box office record many times, I believe that with the escort of a top team, “Oolong Court” will bring the ultimate viewing experience to the audience.

It is reported that the movie “Oolong Courtyard” was produced by Beijing Taomeng Network Technology Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou Chuanying Culture Media Co., Ltd., and was produced by Douyu Film and Television (Dongyang) Co., Ltd., Maiqi Film and Television Culture Development (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Happy Bear Film and Television. Co., Ltd., Beijing Lehua Film Co., Ltd., and Xuexi (Shanghai) Culture Media Co., Ltd. jointly produced, exclusively produced by the Xiang Brothers film, and exclusively announced by Beijing Taomeng Galaxy Culture Technology Co., Ltd. On September 28th, watch the exorcism team temporarily form a group, happy exorcism on Oita!