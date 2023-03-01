Home Business The negotiations for Il Giornale are proceeding: Berlusconi wants a minority stake
Business

The negotiations for Il Giornale are proceeding: Berlusconi wants a minority stake

by admin
The negotiations for Il Giornale are proceeding: Berlusconi wants a minority stake

Il Giornale: Berlusconi wants to keep a minority stake

How will the story for the sale of the newspaper end? Negotiations between families Angelucci and Berlusconi would have stopped. But that’s actually not exactly the case. Indeed, as Affaritaliani.it can report, the idea would be to sell a majority stake in the newspaper to Angelucci, around 60%, leaving however in the hands of Paolo Berlusconi a 40% which would allow to maintain a symbol of the family.

The newspaper is certainly not among the most fruitful activities of the group headed by Silvio Berlusconi. It costs around 10-12 million a year and currently the property is divided between: Pbf of Paolo Berlusconi with 73.55%, Mondadori with 18.45% and Periodica with 8%. But it is known that the ex-premier is very close to the newspaper founded by Indro Montanelli and would not want to part with it, nor would he want his family to do so. Hence the idea of ​​selling the majority to Angelucci, while maintaining a share which could be defined as “affective”.

Once the majority is found de Il Giornale, how would Angelucci move? The idea is to create a new center-right press galaxy, which foresees a three-pronged attack (with a forthcoming fourth). Il Giornale would remain close to the positions of Come on Italy, Libero he would side with the League while Il Tempo would remain a Roman newspaper closest to Brothers of Italy.

It then remains to understand (and here the four-pronged attack could emerge) what to do with The truth. The newspaper edited and directed by Maurizio Belpietro it could also end up in the Angelucci galaxy acting a bit as a “free hitter”, as a sapper who arises – starting from the centre-right – on more autonomous positions and not attributable to any party of government.

See also  Harmony OS triggers the "catfish effect": Can Huawei, Google, and Apple divide the world? _ Oriental Fortune Network

It seems, among other things, that Belpietro himself, who enjoys a large and very faithful “fan-base”, has run into difficulties in managing the magazines that it took over from the Mondadori group. Redundancies and staff optimizations were not enough. And it also seems that the most critical positions towards Covid and vaccines that La Verità has taken – just go and review the interviews with the deputy director Francesco Borgonovo – today have less hold in public opinion. The die would therefore be cast: Angelucci dreams of becoming the new reference publisher for the entire centre-right. A sort of Italian Rupert Murdoch.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Cloud-Network Convergence Creates the Future MWC2023 China Telecom-Huawei...

Amplifon breaks through 2 billion in revenues. «More...

ProsiebenSat postpones the approval of the 2022 budget...

Sales sprint for scooters and motorcycles in February...

Unicredit, Orcel towards salary increase: 9.75 million (+30%)

NIO delivered 12,157 new cars in February, an...

Citizenship income, the Anpal Servizi summit is skipped....

Meloni: “Gender ideology? Women first victims. Rented uterus?...

ok Saipem, Moncler and Pirelli

Massacre of migrants, Salvini: “Shame to insult the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy