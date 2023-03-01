Milan, new plan for Leao?

Raphael Leo continue to keep Milan in check on the renewal. The agreement, in fact, was slow in coming and the situation effectively blocked the Rossoneri’s manoeuvres. For this reason the Rossoneri would be thinking of a sensational hypothesis. Second Sky Sport, in fact, the club’s new hypothesis would be to propose a renewal to the player with the promise to sell him anyway next summer. In this way, the Rossoneri would have more power to negotiate the transfer of the Portuguese, getting a higher price. It now seems clear, in fact, that Leao considers his experience with the Rossoneri to be over. Consequently the club management wants to try to get the maximum profit.

Obviously, it’s not just the Leao issue that holds the ground. The management is keeping an eye on various profiles to find the right pieces for next season.

Leao away from Milan: 80%

Raphael Leo and the Milan they are further and further away. We have now reached a stalemate. The Portuguese seems determined to try the adventure in the Premier League, which is why he is pushing to be sold. Hence the new idea of ​​the club: to negotiate the renewal of the player, with the promise to sell him. In this way Leao would in any case obtain an increase in his salary and Milan could negotiate his transfer in a position of strength. However, Leao is hesitant because, if no club arrives with the offer requested by Maldini, he would be forced to stay in Milan, albeit with a salary increase. It will therefore be necessary to find an agreement that satisfies both parties, perhaps with the inclusion of a clause. What is certain is that Leao’s fate is now far from Milan.

Luis Diaz in Milan: 30%

The Portuguese heir could be included in the Leao deal. Second Sportmediaset, in fact, Liverpool would be among the teams interested in the Rossoneri and they would be ready to offer not only a cash portion, but also the Luis Diaz The Colombian striker was unable to perform as expected at Anfield also due to a few too many physical problems. That’s why he could be sacrificed for Leao. Maldini has followed Diaz since his days at Porto and would gladly welcome him, also because the striker doesn’t have a prohibitive salary (3.4 million euros). This is why the negotiation could take off in the summer.

Torreira to AC Milan: 25%

For the midfield the Milan look with interest at turret. The need to have a deputy Bennacer in pink is becoming more and more urgent, which is why the Uruguayan is back in fashion. The player is doing well in Galatasaray, but has never hidden his desire to return to Italy. The idea of ​​bringing the former Fiorentina back to Serie A is tantalizing because he is still a young player and one that would allow him to increase the technical rate of the median. If this is combined with the relatively low price tag, the deal appears advantageous.

Posch to Milan: 20%

Il Milan for next year’s defense he has set in his sights Stephen Posch. The German defender from Bologna is having a great season, but, above all, he is proving to be eclectic, being able to play both as a centre-back and as a right-back. The German has also shown a good feeling with the goal, having scored 4 goals so far. Next season Milan will have to move easily from a 4-man defense to a 3-man defense, so there is a need for a player of this type. Bologna values ​​Posch at around 15 million euros.

Orsolini to Milan: 20%

Another Bologna player who likes is Riccardo Orsolini. The striker is probably having his best season, which is why his name is back on the radar of Serie A clubs. Among these is the Milanlooking for an interpreter of the role. The winger’s contract expires in 2024 and this is tempting. The Felsiniei are pushing to extend the agreement until 2026. but so far no progress has been made in this direction. That’s why the Rossoneri remain vigilant on the player.

David Luciani

