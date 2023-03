A group of inhabitants of Colombia, Huila, has declared an indefinite strike, pointing out the non-compliance of the municipal authorities regarding the arrangement of tertiary roads and other important issues in the municipality. The demonstrators, who arrived with posters and installed themselves in front of the mayor’s office, demand a prompt solution to their requests and […]

The entry In Colombia, Huila, they also protest non-compliance was first published in Diario del Huila.

