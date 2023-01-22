(Original title:[20th Funding Roadmap]The net inflow of funds from the two cities is 3.8 billion, and the net inflow of funds from the non-ferrous metal sector ranks first)

On January 20, the A-share market rose as a whole. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3264.81 points, up 0.76%, the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 11980.62 points, up 0.57%, and the ChiNext Index closed at 2585.96 points, up 0.56%. The total turnover of the two cities was 749.11 billion yuan, an increase of 62.143 billion yuan compared with the previous trading day.

1. The net inflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day was 3.823 billion yuan

On the 20th, the net inflow of main funds in Shanghai and Shenzhen was 193 million yuan at the opening, and 1.694 billion yuan in late trading. The net inflow of funds in the two cities was 3.823 billion yuan throughout the day.

2. The net inflow of the main capital of CSI 300 is 5.64 billion yuan

The net inflow of the main capital of the Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 was 5.64 billion yuan, the net outflow of the ChiNext was 725 million yuan, and the net inflow of the Science and Technology Innovation Board was 517 million yuan. The net inflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 4.211 billion yuan, and the net inflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 5.046 billion yuan.

3. The net inflow of the non-ferrous metal industry was 7.844 billion yuan, ranking first

Among the first-level industries of Shenwan, 21 industries achieved net capital inflows, of which the non-ferrous metal industry ranked first with a net inflow of 7.844 billion yuan.

4. The net inflow of China‘s rare earth main funds is 861 million yuan, ranking first

(Note: This table is the statistics of the net inflow of main funds, which is different from the statistical caliber of the net purchases of institutions in the previous table and the next table)

5. Institutions on the Dragon and Tiger List rushed to raise 11 shares

According to the after-hours data of the Dragon and Tiger List, 21 stocks appeared in institutions, of which 11 stocks such as Jinfa Rabbi showed net buying of institutional funds, and 10 stocks such as Tongda shares showed net selling of institutional funds.

6. Top 10 active stocks in Shanghai Stock Connect and Shenzhen Stock Connect

7. Institutions’ latest attention on individual stocks

