AMD EPYC 9654 tops the PassMark running score list, 30% ahead of the previous generation

Source: IT Home 2023-01-22 05:45:14

(Related data map)

According to news from IT House on January 21, the flagship model EPYC 9654 of AMD’s new generation of EPYC processors released in 2022 became the first place in the PassMark running score list.

As shown in the figure above, the top of the PassMark running score list was originally the 64-core EPYC 7773X of the previous generation, and was later replaced by the 64-core Threadripper Pro 5995WX. Now the latest champion EPYC 9654 has reached 96 cores and 192 threads, and the score is 20% ahead of the second place 。

IT Home learned that AMD’s fourth-generation EPYC processors include 14 models from 16 cores to 96 cores, all of which use the Zen4 architecture, and also support DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5 storage, and support CXL1.1+ memory expansion.

AMD said that the 4th generation AMD EPYC processor can bring a 2.8 times performance increase while reducing power consumption by 54%. The complete software and hardware ecosystem provides support including database, virtualization, AI/ML, HPC and other scenarios.

