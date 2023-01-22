Home Entertainment AMD EPYC 9654 tops the PassMark running score list, leading the previous generation by 30%
Entertainment

AMD EPYC 9654 tops the PassMark running score list, leading the previous generation by 30%

by admin
AMD EPYC 9654 tops the PassMark running score list, leading the previous generation by 30%

AMD EPYC 9654 tops the PassMark running score list, 30% ahead of the previous generation

Source: IT Home 　2023-01-22 05:45:14

(Related data map)

According to news from IT House on January 21, the flagship model EPYC 9654 of AMD’s new generation of EPYC processors released in 2022 became the first place in the PassMark running score list.

As shown in the figure above, the top of the PassMark running score list was originally the 64-core EPYC 7773X of the previous generation, and was later replaced by the 64-core Threadripper Pro 5995WX. Now the latest champion EPYC 9654 has reached 96 cores and 192 threads, and the score is 20% ahead of the second place

IT Home learned that AMD’s fourth-generation EPYC processors include 14 models from 16 cores to 96 cores, all of which use the Zen4 architecture, and also support DDR5 memory and PCIe Gen 5 storage, and support CXL1.1+ memory expansion.

AMD said that the 4th generation AMD EPYC processor can bring a 2.8 times performance increase while reducing power consumption by 54%. The complete software and hardware ecosystem provides support including database, virtualization, AI/ML, HPC and other scenarios.

Keywords: workload-based ecosystem

See also  Jay Chou’s meta space exclusively settled in Kuaishou, creating a new era of linkage between domestic platforms and star meta space- DoNews

You may also like

IGN Players Voted No. 1 Most Anticipated Game...

Level Infinite reveals information about Tower of Fantasy...

After the drama version of “The Three-Body Problem”...

Obsidian almost made “Avatar 2” game CEO wants...

Thanks to the most beautiful front-line workers, this...

The performance is too explosive! AMD “Genoa” EPYC...

An appointment with a good film | A...

Shanghai Famous Brands of CCTV Spring Festival Gala:...

Star New Year’s Gathering “Army Fairy” Appears in...

The film “The Wandering Earth 2” held the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy