The new front of the cold war is in Africa: so the USA, Russia and China challenge each other

In 2022, the new Cold War has begun. After Vietnam, Korea, Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq, Georgia now it’s up to Ukraine to lend its territory to the great empires (USA, Russia and China), so that they can compete in a discreet, low-intensity way. The real cold war, however, is in Africa. For two decades it has been a disputed territory between the West and the East. On the one hand there is the Born from the other China/Russia. The true future of Europe will not be fought in Ukraine in Africa. Let’s make the point.

What is happening in Africa

In 2017, newly elected President Macron said that relations between France and its former African colonies needed to be reviewed. Recently, in a joint conference with Macron, the president of Congo (a former French colony) put the Frenchman against a wall, explaining to him in front of the media that France’s interests are disadvantageous for l’Africa. France is losing its grip on its former colonies: Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Mali are fleeing towards the Russian-Chinese orbit. In the Sahel the Foreign Legion is largely in retreat. Also, since Libya was destroyed by France and UKthe Sahel has exploded.

The Sahel is the hot front of the cold war, fought between Westerners and Easterners. This was also indirectly confirmed by the US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland: after the 2022 tour in Africa she explained that “we went to the region in force. We were trying to understand how our strategies work in the Sahel. We have been implementing this strategy for a year now, in order to increase our efforts to support greater security in the area”. At the conference, the Rolling Stones Magazine journalist pointed out that African officers and soldiers, trained by Americans, have carried out 7 coups (3 times in Burkina Faso, 3 times in Mali and once in Mauritania) since 2008. Nuland, replied to the Rolling Stones, explaining that “Those who did the coups in Africa received some American military training, but that’s all.”

