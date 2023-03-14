reading time

Earthquake, strong shock felt between Pozzuoli and Naples

The earth continues to shake in PozzuoliStill a strong earthquake at 11.40 pm warned up to Quarto, Pianura, Fuorigrotta and Bagnoli. The magnitude between 2.8 and 3.1 is under investigation. The depth of about 2km. Earthquakes that occur at shallow depths hypocentrals come to the surface very energeticie they should not be confused with Apennine earthquakes which are usually deeper from 10 to 25km. These tremors of volcanic origin are strong already by magnitude around 2.5/3.0 and absolutely capable of doing significant damage per size higher than 4.0see the Ischia earthquake of 2017 which with a magnitude of 4.0 or just over 1.5km deep knocked down some houses and also made some victims.

The seismogram of the Agnano Pisciarelli station

