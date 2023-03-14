Original title: 4 points lost!The Lakers’ defense buried the bane and pulled the savior at 33+8, Randall dominated the inside with 33+8

Lost by 4 points!The Lakers’ defense buried the bane and pulled the savior at 33+8, Randall dominated the inside with 33+8

The NBA ushered in a matchup between the Lakers and the Knicks. The Lakers are in a very good state recently, but facing the very stalemate playoff situation in the West, the team needs to go all out to win every game. James, who hasn’t seen him for a long time, is also sitting on the sidelines to watch the game today.

For the Knicks, Brunson was unable to play today due to an injury. The lack of such an offensive point will obviously have a big impact on the team.

Beasley made a drifting three-pointer and scored the first point of the game for the Lakers. Both teams had a good start, their offensive efficiency was very high, and their scores rose alternately.

Then the Lakers successfully played a wave of 7-0 scoring, successfully expanded the point difference, and the score came to 18-11. Russell continued his excellent form on the court, hitting consecutive three-pointers.

Randall used his inside advantage to frequently hit the Lakers basket. After successfully completing two 2+1s, he led the team to chase the score to 21-24.

Randall continued to “dominate” in the interior, and with his dunk score, the Knicks overtook the score 26-25. At the end of the first quarter, the Knicks 31-27, leading the Lakers by 4 points. See also Dinamo chasing the trio first quarterRussell played very well. He made 3 of 4 from beyond the three-point line and contributed 13 points in a single quarter. But facing Randall, the Lakers’ defense is obviously helpless. He easily scored 18 points and 4 rebounds. The second quarter: the Lakers’ defense was brutally beaten, and Randall was a pillar of the sky The Knicks scored 4 points in a row, and the score came to 35-27. Schroeder didn’t play well during the time he was on the court, he made two turnovers, and he didn’t feel like shooting at all. At 10 minutes and 36 seconds, the Lakers chose to pause! Reeves’ three-pointer helped the Lakers successfully stop the bleeding, but the Knicks immediately responded. During this period of time, the Lakers’ defense was very poor, and their opponents frequently grabbed offensive rebounds. However, under the guidance of Nongmei and Shuila, the Lakers successfully played a wave of 7-0 and successfully chased the score to 43-44. At 6 minutes and 05 seconds, the Knicks chose to pause! The Lakers still couldn’t solve the problem of inside defense, and were frequently forced by Randall to score points. Fortunately, Russell and Nongmei are in hot form and successfully helped the Lakers cling to the score. At the end of the first half, the Knicks 62-59, leading the Lakers by three points. Throughout the first half, the Lakers’ defense wasShrouded in the shadow of Randall alone, he is omnipotent in shooting inside and out, and has already contributed 25 points and 8 rebounds in the halftime.Russell also continued his super touch. In the first halfHe scored 23 points with a terrifying shooting rate of 90%. The two players who used to fight side by side, this is a scoring confrontation. See also The national football team temporarily replaced the training venue, Jin Jingdao’s injury aggravated or missed the game in Oman – yqqlm The third quarter: Husan mad again, successfully overtake Originally, the Lakers had a chance to overtake the score, but Brother Biao made a header error first, and then missed two free throws after thick eyebrows. The Knicks took the opportunity to continue to the inside, and once again widened the point difference, the score came to 68-61. But the Lakers’ offense suddenly found a rhythm. With Beasley’s three-pointer, the point difference was once again chased to only 2 points. At 8 minutes and 39 seconds, the Knicks chose to pause! The Lakers’ offense was suddenly cut off again, and the Knicks once again established a lead. However, the Lakers strengthened their defense afterwards. After Russell scored 5 points in a row, the point difference was only 1 point, and the score came to 76-77. At 4 minutes and 04 seconds, the Knicks chose to pause! The Lakers came back and scored five consecutive points, successfully overtaking, and the score came to 81-77. At the end of the final three quarters, the Lakers entered the final quarter with a 1-point advantage, 86-85. Section Four: The Knicks once again started the continuous scoring mode and successfully achieved a lead in the score. Then the two teams began to fight, the Lakers’ offense was cut off again, and the Knicks once again widened the point difference, and the score came to 101-94. At 7 minutes and 57 seconds, the Lakers chose to pause! Although the Lakers are trying to catch up with the score, they are indeed too poor in rebound protection and inside defense today. They are constantly being given second chances by their opponents, and the point difference is close to double digits. See also The golden boot finally woke up!Son Heung-min wears a hat as a substitute to announce the return of the Asian king – yqqlm However, in the last two minutes, the Knicks hit the iron on several offenses, and the Lakers took the opportunity to score consecutive points. With the thick eyebrows 2 points, the point difference was only 4 points, and there were 46.3 seconds left. Then the Lakers successfully completed the defense, Schroeder made a layup, and there were 2 points left in the point difference. Hart made two free throws, and the Lakers had 5 seconds left to attack. In the end, the Lakers lost to the Knicks 108-112 at home, and the winning streak came to an end. this timeThe Lakers’ defense is really horrible. Not only can they not stop Randall from scoring inside, but the outside is also useless. The Knicks can easily get shooting space.Return to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

