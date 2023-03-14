Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that the latest work in the “Doraemon: The Best Farmer’s Story” series, the third DLC “He “Animals Together” has been officially released today, and the free update content has also been released simultaneously.

“Doraemon Farm Story Nature Kingdom and Hele Family” DLC “With the Animals” game screen promotional video:

The third DLC “Together with the Animals” was officially released today

The DLC “With the Animals” that allows players to enjoy ranch life even more has been officially released today.

In addition to the animals that can be seen in the ranch life as the theme, furry clothing and furniture that are too cute to touch, there will also be secret props “tracking badges” appearing in small events.

Players will be fully healed by the cute animals in the third round of DLC.

Free updates have also been released simultaneously

You can get the “Nobita Balloon” and “Doraemon Balloon” that can be decorated in the ranch, as well as the first batch of bonus items such as “Nobita and others’ summer clothes” and “everyone’s furniture set”. Released on the 9th. Players will be able to decorate “Nobita Balloon” and “Doraemon Balloon” in their ranch, making the ranch even more lively.

※Please connect to the Internet to update the game.

Commodity Information

Game name: Doraemon Farm Story The Kingdom of Nature and Helejia Release Date: November 2, 2022 Platform: Nintendo Switch™／PlayStation®5／STEAM® Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Taiwan Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Taiwan Ltd. Hong Kong Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Hong Kong Ltd. Type: Ranch Simulation Game Subtitle: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese Number of Players: Offline Play: 1-2 Players / Online Play: 1 Player Copyright: © 1970-2022 Fujiko Pro © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Developed by Marvelous