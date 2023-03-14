



BOLZANO. The “Screening Days” against hepatitis C they will take place friday 17 e Saturday 18 May and they immediately proved to be a great success. However, the HCV test can still be booked on the portal SaniBook also in the following weeks and months. Are approximately 150,000 people born between 1969 and 1989 calls to participate in the screening.

Of these, many have accepted the invitation of the South Tyrolean Health Authority to undergo a hepatitis C test during the two-day event that will kick off the prevention campaign. Barring any extensions, the latter it will last at least until December 31st. Meanwhile, the Director General, Florian Zerzer: «The high level of satisfaction recorded among the South Tyrolean men and women in the age group concerned testifies that in our area we care about our own health but also that of others. For this reason, I want to thank all those who have already joined or intend to join the campaign – he underlines -. With regard to the Screening Days, given the great demand, we immediately worked to increase the offer of appointments as much as possible, all of which were sold out. For those wishing to participate in the campaign, the possibility of booking in the following weeks and months remains unchanged.

In the latter case, it is possible to carry out the hepatitis C test also in conjunction with other blood tests already scheduled, by choosing one of the appointments available on the SaniBook platform. Finally, it should be noted that blood donors, having already undergone tests for diseases transmissible through transfusion, can ignore the invitation to take part in the screening, according to a note from the Health Authority.