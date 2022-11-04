(Original title: A-shares rose across the board, returning to 3,000 points! New energy consumption has collectively strengthened, and the main return concept is the leader in a week! Battery recycling welcomes favorable policies, and 14 stocks have achieved high performance)

This week, the main net inflow of A-share funds exceeded 30 billion yuan.

Shanghai stock index returns to 3000 points

New energy vehicles soar

On November 4, the three major A-share indexes rose sharply. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 2.43% and stood at 3,000 points again; the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index rose more than 3%. Several heavyweight stocks strengthened, with Kweichow Moutai, Ningde Times, China Life Insurance, Wuliangye and others collectively rising more than 5%. New energy, large consumption and other sectors performed strongly. Individual stocks generally rose, with nearly 4,200 stocks in the two cities booming, and the turnover exceeded one trillion.

Hong Kong stocks also performed strongly. The Hang Seng Index closed up 5.36%, and Hang Seng Technology rose 7.54%. New energy vehicle stocks performed well. Xiaopeng Motors rose 24.18%, Weilai rose more than 20%, and Ideal Motors and Great Wall Motors rose more than 10%.

On the news side, yesterday evening, BYD, the leader in new energy vehicles, released the October production and sales report. The company’s monthly output of new energy vehicles was 220,100 units; the sales volume was 217,800 units, a year-on-year increase of 144.7% and a record high. According to the estimated data of the China Passenger Car Association, Tesla’s monthly sales in China were 71,700 units, a year-on-year increase of 31.8%. From the perspective of the domestic market alone, BYD’s October sales were about three times that of Tesla’s China.

Power battery recycling welcomes favorable policies

14 shares doubled net profit

Today’s A-share market lithium mines, salt lake lithium extraction, power battery recycling, sodium-ion batteries, HJT batteries and other concept sectors have strengthened. The power battery recycling index rose by 4.58%, ranking among the top gainers.

Zeng Yuqun, chairman of CATL, once said that lithium resources are not the bottleneck of industrial development. At present, the proven lithium resource reserves can produce 160TWh lithium batteries, which can fully meet the global demand for power batteries and energy storage batteries. Most of the battery’s materials can be reused. After 2035, recycling materials from retired batteries could meet a significant portion of the market demand.

On the policy side, recently, the Guangdong Provincial Development and Reform Commission issued the “Guangdong Province Circular Economy Development Implementation Plan (2022-2025)”. The “Plan” proposes to improve the waste power battery recycling system and promote the resource, large-scale and high-value utilization of waste power batteries. Promote the standardized and cascade utilization of power batteries, and guide enterprises to participate in technical specifications such as residual energy detection, residual value evaluation, reorganization and utilization, and safety management. Optimize the layout of the recycling industry, deepen the pilot power battery recycling and utilization, and promote the development of the waste power battery recycling industry.

GF Securities said that in the past six months, the policy side has continued to be booming. On July 21, members of the party group of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology stated at the “2022 World Power Battery Conference” that my country has initially established a power battery recycling system. Mainstream enterprises are currently put into production + under construction + planned production capacity totaling about 2.04 million tons / year. In the long run, recycled lithium, cobalt and nickel will effectively ensure the supply of metals in batteries and other links, and the future of the industry will be worry-free.

Securities Times·Databao counted 14 power battery recycling concept stocks whose net profit doubled year-on-year in the first three quarters. In terms of institutional attention, CATL has the largest number of rating agencies, with as many as 45; Tianci Materials has 18; Tianqi Lithium, Ganfeng Lithium, Long-term Lithium and Guoxuan Hi-Tech all have more than 10 rating agencies .

Among the concept stocks, CATL, NIO, Guotai Junan, etc. have jointly invested in battery asset companies, mainly for the full life cycle management of batteries; Ganfeng Lithium and Tianqi Lithium have also established subsidiaries one after another to lay out the lithium resource cycle track; BYD It has established more than 40 power battery recycling outlets around the world.

One week’s main reflux liquor lithium battery faucet

This week, the A-share market as a whole showed an upward trend. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 5.31%; the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index both rose more than 7%. All the Shenwan industry indexes rose, with 20 industry indexes rising by more than 5%. The four major sectors of automobiles, food and beverages, social services, and commerce, trade and retail were among the top gainers, with weekly gains of more than 10%.

In terms of capital, the main capital inflow was 31.615 billion yuan. The net inflows of power equipment and food and beverages topped the list, both exceeding 8 billion yuan; non-ferrous metals followed, with net inflows approaching 6 billion yuan. Computers were largely evacuated by the main force, with an amount exceeding 2.9 billion yuan; the net outflow of mechanical equipment and communications was also more than 1 billion yuan.

Excluding the new shares listed in the past month, the net outflow of China Software and Mindray Medical exceeded 1 billion yuan. As the concept of Xinchuang, which was popular in the early stage, has been extinguished, concept stocks have also been sold by funds one after another. China Software is a bull stock in Xinchuang concept, with a cumulative increase of nearly 70% in October. The company has been sold off at a high level recently, and the main force has had a net outflow for 7 consecutive days, with a cumulative amount of 1.607 billion yuan. The other two Xinchuang concept stocks, Jiuqi Software and ArcherMind, also recorded relatively high gains in the early stage, with the main net outflows both exceeding 400 million yuan.

The main force to withdraw some industry leaders. The main net outflow of Mindray Medical, the leading medical device, reached 387 million yuan today, a new high since January 4. In addition, bank leaders Agricultural Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China; pig breeding leader Muyuan shares; power leader Yangtze Power, etc. have also been sold to varying degrees.

In terms of net inflows, new energy and big consumption themes were mainly returned this week. BYD, Salt Lake, Ganfeng Lithium Industry, Ningde Times and other concept stocks topped the list in terms of net inflows; Guizhou Moutai, Wuliangye, Luzhou Laojiao and other liquor stocks also Get the main holdings. Shanxi Securities said that in the short term, the sentiment and fundamentals of the liquor sector have gradually bottomed out, and there may be regional and price differences in the future; in the medium and long term, consumption upgrades are still on the way, and industry concentration still has a lot of room for improvement.