DoNews news on March 11 (Ding Fan) The fourth product of Ideal Automobile, the new flagship of the five-seater family —— Ideal L7 officially started delivery.This time, there are two versions of Ideal L7 Pro and Ideal L7 MaxBe the first to deliver. With the smooth delivery of Ideal L7, Ideal Auto has further consolidated its market position in the price range of 300,000 to 400,000 yuan, becoming the luxury SUV brand of choice for families. At the scene, the delivery experts and product expert representatives of Ideal Auto delivered to the users, starting a new journey for the family of three.

Ideal L7 is built around five dimensions: luxurious home, mobile home, safe home, AI-enabled home and aesthetic home, aiming to “redefine” the family five-seat SUV.Ideal L7 provides a flagship excellent travel experience, with second-row space and comfort beyond the D-class luxury sedan, andStandard femaleThe one-button two-row “queen seat” that users love very much, the starry sky bed for the whole family, and the flagship configuration of 100 million-dollar luxury cars. At the same time, ideal L7Standard7.3.4panoramicAcoustic sound system, among which the number of professional-grade speakers in the Max model reaches 21. Double center, three high-power subwoofers, four sky speakers, and a maximum power amplifier of 1920 watts, making every position in the ideal L7 car the “sound field center”, restoring the details of the music, and allowing the family’s eardrums to be massaged General relaxation and comfort.

In terms of power, the Ideal L7 is equipped with the Ideal Extended Range Electric 2.0 system, which achieves flagship power performance and is outstanding in terms of quietness, battery life and energy consumption.ideal for L7hundred kilometersThe acceleration time is 5.3 seconds, and the CLTC has a comprehensive battery life of 1315 kilometers. At the same time, the quiet performance is comparable to that of a luxury brand D-class executive car.programming mode and pureThe noise difference in the car under the electric mode does not exceed 1 decibel. Ideal L7 Pro and Ideal L7 MaxStandard idealThe magic carpet air suspension realizes 60,000 times of perception and 6,000 times of active adjustment per minute, and has millisecond-level response capability, which can filter the vibration of the road very delicately.

At the beginning of the design, Ideal L7 fully considered the safety and health of everyone in the family.Ideal L7 adopts a flagship-level body structure, which is strong enough to withstandresearchIn the 25% small offset crash test on both sides, it got the highest grade G grade, and it is also among the mainstream five-seat SUVs within 300,000-400,000 yuanunique markModels equipped with side airbags for the second-row seats create a “safe house” with all-round protection. In addition to driving safety, in order to provide all-round protection for every family member, Ideal L7 adopts the “green house” standard of ideal car’s proprietary air quality in the car.The family six-seater developed by this standardThe flagship SUV, Ideal L9, previously won the highest total score in history under the new rules of the 2022 “China Automobile Health Index”. In the ideal L7 car, even according to the most stringent Finnish S1 indoor air standard in the world, the formaldehyde content is only a quarter of the limit.At the same time, Ideal L7 adopts the gold medal certified by the authoritative leather environmental protection organization LWG.Nappaleather, and the roof fabric that can continuously release negative oxygen ions into the car, and is equipped with air spacetemperamentThe perception system AQS and the PM2.5 real-time monitoring system in the car create a healthier cabin environment in an all-round way.

Ideal L7 has a highly recognizable exterior design and continues the “forward-looking-pioneering” design language. Its iconic 3D star ring headlights without breakpoints are more than two meters long. On the side, the powerful fender design visually connects the front face and the robust rear through characteristic lines. The tail of Ideal L7 also maintains a family-style design. The aerodynamic characteristic line not only brings a round and full tail design curve, but also improves aerodynamic performance. This time, Ideal L7 has also added a new exterior color that is very popular with female users – Dawn Red, which is inspired by the first ray of sunlight at dawn in winter.

Starting today, Ideal L7 will be delivered in succession in many cities across the country to meet the subdivided needs of more home users. In addition, the ideal L7 Air model is scheduled to start delivery in April. More friends are welcome to bring their families to the National Ideal Automobile Retail Center to make an appointment for a test drive and to taste the new car.