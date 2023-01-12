Home Business The new function of digital renminbi can be paid without electricity or network: Android first-fast technology-technology changes the future
Following the new function of sending red envelopes last time, the new function of digital RMB has come again, this time it is payment without electricity and network.

According to a test by a reporter from the Beijing Business Daily, the payment function of the digital renminbi without a network or electricity is officially launched.Among some Android mobile phone users, the “Payment Settings” of the digital RMB App hard wallet has added the “Payment without Network and Electricity” entry.

In addition, the reporter learned that this innovative function will be opened to more models and scenarios in an orderly manner.

At the end of December last year, the Digital RMB App (pilot version) was updated to version 1.0.16. Added a personal red envelope function, users can use digital RMB to send red envelopes to relatives and friends.

According to reports, the digital renminbi is a legal currency in digital form issued by the People’s Bank of China. At present, the People’s Bank of China is steadily promoting the research and development of digital renminbi pilot work.

The digital renminbi will be operated by designated operating agencies and exchanged to the public. Based on the generalized account system, it supports the loose coupling function of bank accounts, is equivalent to banknotes and coins, has value characteristics and legal compensation, and supports controllable anonymity.

The digital renminbi supports offline payments between the two parties, and transactions can be realized without a network.

