For the car manufacturing sector, the late Marchionne had estimated that there would be five big players. Well, the mantra of concentration increasingly involves long-term rental operators as well. After the incorporation of LeasePlan by ALD Automotive, there is a new birth in the European panorama of automotive services.

Leasys is the new mobility company, owned in equal shares by Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, which incorporates the activities of the “old” Leasys and Free2move Lease. The latter is the business unit dedicated to long-term rental for the Peugeot, Citroen and DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands. The “new” Leasys, present in 11 European countries, starts with a managed fleet of 828,000 vehicles. In numerical terms, the ambition is to reach a fleet of one million vehicles by 2026, increasing its value by 50%.

According to the company, one in two contracts will involve an electric vehicle. Furthermore, in Leasys they expect to reach 1,300 employees in 3 years, growing by 30% compared to today. The company’s focus will be on long and medium-term rental, fleet management and innovative services such as per-use rental, used vehicle leasing, long-term rental with unlimited mileage. Multi-channel, multi-brand and digitization will be the key pillars of the strategy. A key role will be attributed throughout Europe to the Stellantis sales and after-sales service network. The operational convergence between the two companies has been achieved thanks to the implementation of a single European operating system which is also accessible to the commercial network.