Home Business The new Leasys is born: bigger and more European
Business

The new Leasys is born: bigger and more European

by admin
The new Leasys is born: bigger and more European

For the car manufacturing sector, the late Marchionne had estimated that there would be five big players. Well, the mantra of concentration increasingly involves long-term rental operators as well. After the incorporation of LeasePlan by ALD Automotive, there is a new birth in the European panorama of automotive services.

Leasys is the new mobility company, owned in equal shares by Stellantis and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, which incorporates the activities of the “old” Leasys and Free2move Lease. The latter is the business unit dedicated to long-term rental for the Peugeot, Citroen and DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands. The “new” Leasys, present in 11 European countries, starts with a managed fleet of 828,000 vehicles. In numerical terms, the ambition is to reach a fleet of one million vehicles by 2026, increasing its value by 50%.

According to the company, one in two contracts will involve an electric vehicle. Furthermore, in Leasys they expect to reach 1,300 employees in 3 years, growing by 30% compared to today. The company’s focus will be on long and medium-term rental, fleet management and innovative services such as per-use rental, used vehicle leasing, long-term rental with unlimited mileage. Multi-channel, multi-brand and digitization will be the key pillars of the strategy. A key role will be attributed throughout Europe to the Stellantis sales and after-sales service network. The operational convergence between the two companies has been achieved thanks to the implementation of a single European operating system which is also accessible to the commercial network.

You may also like

Banking crisis: The central banks play loss-hide and...

[Bilingual Financial News]ADB: Asian economy is expected to...

Greenwashing in packaging: The biggest manufacturer tricks

Fine Foods grows by 6% in 2022 and...

Resolution 28 of 03/27/2023 – Mandate to participate...

ChatGPT was suddenly encircled by many countries, did...

Brief commentary Inflation today is the result of...

IMF, the world economy will grow by less...

JPMorgan CEO: The 8 best statements from the...

L’Aquila earthquake, Meloni visits for 14 years: “Resilient...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy