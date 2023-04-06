Home World work begins in Bagnacavallo, Caccamo and Pescia
A quick recall of FiberCop’s activations last March.

FiberCop continues in the innovative cabling plan that brings optical fiber to homes to make Internet connections available up to 10 Gigabit/s.

In all cases, the works will be carried out in partnership with the municipal administration. To limit the inconvenience to citizens and proceed expeditiously with the construction of the new network, existing infrastructures will be used, where possible, while, if new excavations need to be carried out, they will be created by adopting innovative techniques with low environmental impact, with interventions on the roadway of about 10-15 centimeters.

Bagnacavallo

The interventions for the construction of the new network worth approx 2.1 million euros, coordinated by TIM, have already begun in many areas of the city, in order to make the services progressively available, with the aim of connecting approximately 4,100 real estate units at the conclusion of the plan.

Thanks to this plan, Bagnacavallo will have an even more performing fiber optic network than the one that is already available to citizens and businesses today thanks to FTTCab technology, which makes available connections of up to 200 megabits per 6.700 real estate units.

we hunt

The interventions for the construction of the new network worth approx 1 million euros, coordinated by TIM, will start shortly in many areas of the city, in order to make the services progressively available, with the aim of connecting approximately 1,800 real estate units at the conclusion of the plan.

Thanks to this plan, we hunt will have an even more performing fiber optic network than the one already available to citizens and businesses today thanks to FTTCab technology, which makes connections of up to 200 megabits available per 2,600 real estate unitsequal to almost all the lines of the municipality.

fish

The interventions for the construction of the new network worth approx 2.3 million euros, coordinated by TIM, have already begun in many areas of the city, in order to make the services progressively available, with the aim of connecting approximately 4,700 real estate units at the conclusion of the plan.

Thanks to this plan, Pescia will have an even more performing fiber optic network than the one that is already available to citizens and businesses today thanks to FTTCab technology, which makes connections of up to 200 megabits available per 7,500 real estate units.

