From the summer of 2024 the first planes will take off from Pontecagnano (Salerno) airport. The date was communicated during a meeting held at the Salerno Chamber of Commerce. Appointment set to take stock of the progress of the work and the financial resources available.

The full activity of the Salerno-Costa d’Amalfi airport, located in the municipality of Pontecagnano Faiano in the province of Salerno, will start “within a year”. This was announced by the president of the Campania Region Vincenzo De Luca, recalling that the airport «is managed by Gesac, the company that manages the Naples Capodichino airport, which has shown great managerial ability. Naples airport is perhaps the airport in Italy that has had the greatest growth after Covid, it is truly a company of great quality”.

Investments for half a billion

The investments, added De Luca, amount to “over half a billion euros” and include “the extension of the Salerno metro to the airport, 247 million investments for 9 km of new metro that will flank the Salerno Battipaglia railway line with 5 new stops”. Further investments of 50 million for the road network and an investment of another 250 million for the development of the commercial structures inside the airport, services and so on are expected. It is an airport that will obviously also give Capodichino plenty of space, which is a flooded airport.

Target 3 million travellers

We aim to have over 3 million travelers within 3 years. It is an infrastructure that will represent a revolution for the tourist economy of Cilento, the Amalfi Coast and the southern area of ​​Campania in general”.

The meeting in Salerno was attended by Luca Cascone, president of the IV council committee for Transport and Public Works, Andrea Prete, president of Unioncamere and the Salerno Chamber of Commerce, Roberto Barbieri, CEO of Gesac.

