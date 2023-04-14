Home World The charges against Jack Teixeira, the man arrested by the FBI for the release of confidential US documents, have been formalized
World

The charges against Jack Teixeira, the man arrested by the FBI for the release of confidential US documents, have been formalized

by admin
The charges against Jack Teixeira, the man arrested by the FBI for the release of confidential US documents, have been formalized

Jack Teixeira, the man arrested Thursday by the FBI on charges of posting dozens of confidential US Department of Defense documents online, has been officially indicted on charges of unauthorized possession and transmission of national defense information and unauthorized removal of confidential information. According to the charges, Teixeira faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. The documents released by Teixeira mainly contained information and analysis on the war in Ukraine and were shared in an online group on Discord, a very popular messaging platform. According to the allegations, Teixeira had begun posting information contained in the documents on the group in December 2022, and since January he had also begun sharing photos of the same documents.

Teixeira is 21 years old and works for the intelligence division of the Massachusetts Air National Guard, the Air Force reservist corps in the state. The documents with the allegations have clarified how he would have access to the confidential documents that he released: based on his role in the Air National Guard, Teixeira would have obtained in 2021 what is called “security authorization” to be able to access confidential documents of the “top secret” type, category into which many of the documents published online fell. Such an authorization involves a binding life oath not to disclose information contained in the documents, which if violated leads to a criminal indictment. In addition to this authorization, for his work Teixeira would also have had access to other highly confidential programs, again starting from 2021.

In the American system, confidential documents – what are often also called “classified” (from the English adjective classified) – are those that contain information that could harm or endanger the national security of the United States. There is a precise classification of confidential documents, within which the “top secret” documents are considered the most delicate: for this reason they are also the ones to which fewer people generally have access.

See also  The new subtype of delta strain, a new subtype of 330,000 newly diagnosed in the UK in a week, raises concerns

– Read also: What are these “classified” documents

You may also like

Palermo, Corini and the “play off dream to...

The US Supreme Court suspended rulings limiting access...

Ornare launches Timeless Collection at Milan Furniture Show...

The US Supreme Court maintains free access to...

A couple from Germany returned to Serbia Info

Could Jannik Sinner miss the Barcelona tournament? Three...

protest against pension reform spreads across the city-...

All members of the Russian Pacific Fleet are...

Celia Becks (ex La La Love You) releases...

MERCEDES-BENZ TRUCKS / Wörth: the production site recounts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy