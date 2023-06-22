“The next three years will only get worse”

How do you expect the real estate market to develop in the coming months and years?

It’s going to get worse in the next three years. This is not a gloomy prophecy of doom, but a simple update. The new building is collapsing so badly that there will be a lack of living space. It takes three to five years to have residential space that is ready for occupancy. What wasn’t started last year won’t be finished in two to four years. Even if the situation suddenly changed now, we couldn’t change it anymore. And there is no sudden improvement in sight. Lending rates, for example, will no longer fall back to the lows of the boom years. Due to the scarcity, the purchase prices will gradually rise again – but above all the rents. But as a society we are heading towards a major problem.

Mr Braun, thank you very much for the interview.

Also read: One building, many values ​​- which numbers are important when buying a house

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

