The offers for the network on the table of Tim’s board of directors, but they are not convincing. And Iliad is preparing a new commercial offensive

MILAN – Field day for Italian telephony: Tim assembles a delicate board to decide whether or not to accept purchase offers for the network; WindTre employees go on strike for the same reason, namely for the sale of the controlling stake in its mobile infrastructure to the Swedish fund Eqt; While Iliad presents its new competitive mobile offers and for the first time also fixedin the business segment, one of the richest ones where Vodafone, Fastweb and Tim itself challenge each other.