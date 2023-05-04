The National, crítica de First Two Pages of Frankenstein (2023)

“At what point does consistency approach tedium?”says one of the reviews I read about the ninth album by The National, in Consequence of Sound. The question is more than pertinent and surely it flies over almost all of our heads, because the differences between each one of their albums from “High Violet” (2020) are the most subtle. Nuances, textures, slight tempo changes, some collaborations. Little more. In any case, they are slow burners. Slow cooking works and matured digestion. And in the end, as if by magic, without generating too much noise or noticing any kind of rupture, practically all of them justify their existence as autonomous pieces of a gear that seems to work by inertia. This “First Two Pages of Frankenstein” (2023) is no exception. If in its antecedent (“I Am Easy To Find”, 2019) relied on a handful of female voices (Sharon Van Etten, Kate Stables, or Lisa Hannigan) to escape their own shadow and show the reverse side of their middle-aged masculine ramblings, this time the creative block and recent depression of Matt Berninger have found in a certain renewal of his lyrics, driven by the first two pages of Mary Shelley’s novel, the best revulsion to give continuity to a career that, for the first time in the last 24 years (he says so himself), he was seen on the verge of definitive collapse, after the release of his first solo album and the productions of Aaron Dessner for Taylor Swift or Ed Sheeran. The one from four years ago could have been the last. Although it is more than legitimate to doubt it, for the same reason that only those who live in such an economically comfortable position can afford to fall into a depression and that this serves as profitable creative fuel.