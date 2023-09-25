Jelena Karleuša in a jacket in Jutarnje, announced Ušće | Fun

Singer Jelena Karleuša was a guest on the Morning Program where she talked about her performance in Belgrade

Singer Jelena Karleuša recently held a concert in Belgrade on the water where she presented her new albums “Alfa” and “Omega”.

At the performance, she changed several outfits, 5 hairstyles, had choreography for each song, danced hard with the dancers and Milica Pavlović… the singer talked about all this in the Morning Program of First Television.

Although the singer talked about the promotion of the album and announced a tour and a concert in Usce next year, viewers were shocked by her styling early in the morning. Jelena appeared in the studio in a black jacket under which she wore nothing.

Her long legs were in the foreground, and as she sat on the sofa in the studio, she held up her jacket so that it did not reveal her underwear.

