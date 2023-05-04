Joan Miró’s work travels to the residence of the Spanish ambassador to the US.

Washington, .- The work of Joan Miró (1893-1983) arrived this Wednesday at the residence of the Spanish ambassador in Washington with the exhibition «Universo Miró», which has the objective of taking paintings by the artist to diplomatic headquarters of Spain throughout the world.

“Universo Miró” consists of four paintings and a sculpture from the 1970s, a time when the Catalan artist had already developed his personal style, with the primary colors blue, red and yellow as protagonists.

The paintings «Woman», «Woman at night», «Characters and birds in a night landscape», «Characters and birds with a dog» and the sculpture «Sir, madam» have already passed through European cities such as Rome, Berlin, Dublin, Brussels and Paris, as well as Mexico City, New Delhi and San Juan (Puerto Rico).

Also noteworthy is the domestic paint used in the sculpture “Señor, señora”, which transfers the work to a “humbler culture”, since this type of paint is used for blinds and other household items.

The Joan Miró Foundation has worked jointly with the Abertis Foundation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to carry out this initiative.

“It is not a question of explaining what Miró is to an audience that does not know this artist, but of representing him with pride in diplomatic headquarters,” the director of the Joan Miró Foundation, Marko Daniel, explained to EFE.

The artist is “one of the best cultural ambassadors that Spain has”, so Daniel welcomed the fact that this initiative has made it possible to reach countries “where there is no Miró in any museum” and include the importance of art in this type of environment with decision power.

For his part, the Spanish ambassador to the United States, Santiago Cabanas, pointed out the “enormous cultural and artistic wealth” of the country, which now has the possibility of “showcasing the genius of a painter like Miró” in different embassies and, in this case, in a diplomatic residence, a “place of reception”.

The former vice president of the Spanish Government and current president of the Abertis Foundation, Elena Salgado, expressed her satisfaction at Miró’s arrival in the diplomatic environment of Washington, “the center of cultural, administrative and political life in the United States” and also “a place which has the best museums in the world”.

The will now is for this exhibition to travel to Athens and London, to continue recognizing the influence of Miró’s art in other countries. EFE

