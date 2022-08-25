Home Business The official announcement of the iPhone 14 conference!Apple issues invitations to special events on September 7 – Xinhua English.news.cn
On August 24th, local time, Apple sent an invitation letter to the media for the autumn conference, announcing that a special event will be held at the Jobs Theater at 10:00 a.m. on September 7th (1:00 a.m. Beijing time on September 8th) with the theme of “Far Out” ( look ahead).

It is expected that Apple will release many new products including the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch.

According to previous rumors, Apple plans to release four iPhone 14 series models, including the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Compared with last year’s product line, Apple cut the Mini series and added a large-screen Max version. The appearance of the new iPhone 14 series has basically been “spoiled”, the standard version has not changed much, the chip will continue to use the A15, but the Pro model will use the A16 chip, switch to the “pill screen”, and the camera will be upgraded to 48 million pixels, etc. Wait.

