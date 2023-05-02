The price of fuel is falling everywhere, for diesel today it is a record low since February 2022

Fuel prices continue to fall, despite the rebound in the prices of refined products recorded on Friday, while Brent remains below 80 dollars. Staffetta Quotidiana reports a round of reductions in the recommended prices of the major brands at the start of the long weekend of May 1st, with a significant effect on the national averages of prices charged at the pump, which are now significantly down.

For diesel, in particular, we are at levels not seen since February 2022 – net of excise duty cuts. According to the usual survey by Staffetta Quotidiana, IP and Q8 have reduced the recommended prices of petrol and diesel by one cent per litre. For Tamoil we register a reduction of two cents/litre on petrol and one cent/litre on diesel.

These are the averages of the prices applied communicated by the managers to the Price Observatory of the Ministry of Economic Development and elaborated by the Staffetta, recorded at 8 am yesterday morning on about 18,000 plants: self-service petrol at 1.856 euro/litre (-11 thousandths, companies 1.856 , white pumps 1,856), diesel at 1,710 euro/litre (-18, companies 1,710, white pumps 1,709). Petrol served at 1.993 euro/litre (-11, companies 2.033, white pumps 1.915), diesel at 1.852 euro/litre (-17, companies 1.892, white pumps 1.773). LPG served at 0.765 euro/litre (-2, companies 0.775, white pumps 0.752), methane served at 1.638 euro/kg (-6, companies 1.637, white pumps 1.639), LNG 1.523 euro/kg (-2, companies 1.511 euro /kg, white pumps 1,531 euro/kg). These are the prices on the motorways: self-service petrol 1.922 euro/litre (served 2.182), self-service diesel 1.795 euro/litre (served 2.068), LPG 0.876 euro/litre, methane 1.682 euro/kg, LNG 1.496 euro/kg.