The price of SSD cabbage and memory is also plummeting!The world‘s top three DRAM manufacturers announced the reduction of production and destocking

Like SSDs, the price of memory has also plummeted, and manufacturers can’t hold up their losses, but there is no way around it.

The latest report from TrendForce shows that the revenue of the DRAM industry in the third quarter of 2022 will be US$18.19 billion, a 28.9% decrease from the previous quarter. This corresponds to the decline in production (demand) and price of optical manufacturers.

Samsung’s revenue in the third quarter was US$7.40 billion. Although it ranked first, its revenue fell by 33.5% from the previous quarter. SK Hynix’s third-quarter revenue was approximately US$5.24 billion, a decrease of 25.2% from the previous quarter; Ranked third.

For the next trend, the operating profit margins of the three major original factories are still at a relatively high level, but the market expects that the inventory depletion in 2022 will last at least until the first half of 2023, and the profit margin will continue to be compressed. Reduce the price to seek the market.

At present, the industry expects that by the end of the first quarter of next year, the price of memory chips will start to rise slowly.