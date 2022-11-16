Home Business The price of SSD cabbage and memory is also plummeting!The world’s top three DRAM manufacturers announce production reduction and destocking
Business

The price of SSD cabbage and memory is also plummeting!The world’s top three DRAM manufacturers announce production reduction and destocking

by admin
The price of SSD cabbage and memory is also plummeting!The world’s top three DRAM manufacturers announce production reduction and destocking

The price of SSD cabbage and memory is also plummeting!The world‘s top three DRAM manufacturers announced the reduction of production and destocking

2022-11-16 13:48:21 Source: KuaiTech Author: Xuehua Editor: Xuehua Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Like SSDs, the price of memory has also plummeted, and manufacturers can’t hold up their losses, but there is no way around it.

The latest report from TrendForce shows that the revenue of the DRAM industry in the third quarter of 2022 will be US$18.19 billion, a 28.9% decrease from the previous quarter. This corresponds to the decline in production (demand) and price of optical manufacturers.

Samsung’s revenue in the third quarter was US$7.40 billion. Although it ranked first, its revenue fell by 33.5% from the previous quarter. SK Hynix’s third-quarter revenue was approximately US$5.24 billion, a decrease of 25.2% from the previous quarter; Ranked third.

The price of SSD cabbage and memory is also plummeting!The world's top three DRAM manufacturers announced the reduction of production and destocking

For the next trend, the operating profit margins of the three major original factories are still at a relatively high level, but the market expects that the inventory depletion in 2022 will last at least until the first half of 2023, and the profit margin will continue to be compressed. Reduce the price to seek the market.

At present, the industry expects that by the end of the first quarter of next year, the price of memory chips will start to rise slowly.

Memory and SSD crazy price cuts to clear inventory: the good days are coming to an end

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Responsible Editor: Xuehua

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

See also  Disassembly found that Huawei P50 Pro uses a three-tier CPU: or because Kirin 9000 dedicated memory cannot be purchased
Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

Nouriel Roubini on Binance and crypto: “It’s a...

Bridge over the strait, Salvini: reinstatement of the...

Local authorities, signed the renewal of the national...

The central bank’s third-quarter monetary policy implementation report:...

Istat, October inflation at the top since 1984:...

Sensor Tower: In October, Instagram became the champion...

Ftse Mib interrupts winning streak, TIM suffers

There is little change in supply and demand....

Crash test, here are the cars that deserved...

The second-generation Snapdragon 8, chasing down the ruthless...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy