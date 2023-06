We talk about the secret of successful succession in family businesses – and why he’s already thinking about it when he’s only in his mid-thirties. Hitschler-Becker tells me how he manages to ensure that the workforce does not confuse smooth hierarchies with anarchy, why he never checks his e-mails on Saturdays, why Hitschie faces major challenges despite a successful new strategy – and of course also what he even prefers to snack.