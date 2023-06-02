Home » Fandango Sport Plus was born with the book on Kvaratskhelia by Emanuele Giulianelli
Fandango Sport Plus was born with the book on Kvaratskhelia by Emanuele Giulianelli

Fandango Sport Plus was born with the book on Kvaratskhelia by Emanuele Giulianelli

The book Kvaradona by Emanuele Giulianelli inaugurates the new Fandango Sport Plus series – Controstorie dello sport. The series is directed by the producer and director Domenico Procacci assisted by Dario Cresto-Dina

NAPLES, THE SPECIAL ABOVE

After the great critical and commercial success of A team (which is also a docu-serie Sky Originalavailable on demand)the story of the only Davis Cup won by Italy in 1976 by the glorious team composed of Adriano Panatta, Paolo Bertolucci, Corrado Barazzutti, Antonio Zugarelli and the captain Nicola Pietrangeli told and written by Domenico Procacci, Fandango Books launch the new one Fandango Sport Plus series – Controstorie dello sport.

A series of ‘sports stories’ between sport, politics and society

It is the producer and director who directs the series that he will have at the center sports stories that go beyond the tout court breaking latest news of the athletic feats of the protagonists. Sport Plus stories will go digging on the less told sides with particular attention to links between sport and politics, human rights, society. An important journalist was called to assist Domenico Procacci’s work, Dario Cresto-Dina already signed by The Republic e The print.

The debut in June

Fandango Books has always had aparticular attention to sports considering it an integral part of the social and civil progress of each country. Former editor of Football Manual Of Agostino Di Bartolomeisymbol of a clean football attentive to the values ​​of fairness, fair play and especially funin 2022 wins with Stray the Gianni Mura Prize for Sports Literature. The necklace will be launched in June 2023 with a book on the Georgian jewel of Napoli, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia by Emanuele Giulianelli and his incredible story that takes him from a small town near Tbilisi to limestone the most important European fields. Continue with Solange Cavalcante’s Stadiummatesthe story of Socrates and the Democrazia Corinthiana, a book that is a real rhistorical sports novelthen the sporting and political affair of Monica Giorgione of the most important Italian tennis playersfeminist and anarchist went down in history for having been disqualified in Johannesburg during an international tournament in full apartheid after wearing a shirt in which two white feet and two black feet were drawn superimposed as if it were sexual intercourse.

Kvaradona- A Georgian miracle by Emanuele Giulianelli

If they called him in Naples Quaradona it’s not just because his name is hard to pronounce. A such a huge and cumbersome comparison had never been even the slightest risk for no other player, despite the fact that many champions have worn the shirt that belonged to the great Diego in the shadow of Vesuvius. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia came from Georgiaa country so distant as to seem very close, for attachment and enthusiasm, and it is become a symbol for his people, who follows his Neapolitan deeds with the same passion with which they follow him in the national team. AND Naples is becoming the suburb of Tbilisi in every sensewith groups that regularly fly from the Georgian capital to follow the deeds of their hero in the stands of Maradona and away from home. In this book, Emanuele Giulianelli- freelance writer and journalist – says Kvicha, from the city of origin of his family, Tsalenjikha, in Tbilisi where he began his career as a footballer, going through the Russiaup to the court of Luciano Spalletti, in Napoli stronger since the time of that Diego Maradona to whom he is increasingly compared, by the people who elected him their Messiah of football (and beyond). The narration in these pages is very choral, in order to provide the most faithful, complete and kaleidoscopic possible cross-section of Georgia, its culture, its history and how a young footballer is increasingly managing to become the symbol of an entire people. Actually two.

