The official videogame of the MotoGP™ 2023 World Championship – MotoGP™23 will be presented on Thursday 8 June, on the occasion of the start of the Oakley Italian Grand Prix weekend scheduled at Mugello. Developed by Milestone, it features all the riders and circuits from MotoGP™, Moto2™, Moto3™ and MotoE™, as well as the spectacular new Tissot Sprint! MotoGP™23 will be available worldwide for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and Steam.