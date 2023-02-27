Home Business The price of the Dynasty series has been reduced by more than 10,000 yuan?BYD Response: Unofficial behavior is dealer promotion–Fast Technology–Technology Changes the Future
2023-02-27 Source: Fast Technology

This year’s auto market, especially the new energy market, seems to be described as “volume”.

Previously, BYD Qin Plus DMi sold for 99,800 yuan, and later, some BYD Dynasty series models showed price discounts as high as 10,000 yuan.

In this regard, on February 27,A reporter from China Business News called the company as an investor. The staff said that the company’s operating conditions are stable, and that the price reduction in some areas is a promotional activity for distributors. The company is not currently considering price reduction.

According to reports, it is reported that the Han DMi and Tang DMi of the BYD Dynasty series may be changed in the first half of the year, and some dealers may offer a discount of 10,000 yuan to speed up shipments. In addition, the new version of Song Pro DMi has also been declared, and it will be replaced with a front face design similar to Tang DMP. It should be launched within this year.

For consumers, it is also necessary to make a comprehensive comparison and weigh the car demand and make a purchase decision based on the actual situation.

