Jane Clark Scharl discusses her play Ring the Matinsin which a young Ignatius of Loyola, Jean Calvin, and

Francois Rabelais, together in 1520s Paris, find themselves

implicated in a murder.

Publisher’s description (from Wiseblood Books):

One Mardi Gras night in 1520s Paris, college students Jean

Calvin (founder of Calvinism and autocratic ruler of Geneva),

Ignatius of Loyola (founder of the Counter-Reformation Catholic

religious order, the Jesuits), and their bawdy friend Francois

Rabelais (the humanist novelist) find themselves mixed up in a

gruesome murder—and any one of them might be guilty. The ensuing

investigation sparks a battle of wits and weapons, plunging them

into questions of justice and mercy, grace and sin, innocence,

guilt, love, and contempt. Before the bells ring in the start of

Lent, they must confront the darkest parts of their souls and find

the courage to pursue truth in a world that seems intent on

obscuring it.

Sonnez Les Matines imagines what might have happened if

these three brilliant, volatile men had to put their convictions to

the test while navigating a brutal crime and their own involvement

in it. When left to his own devices, each character speaks in his

own verse form, giving the play the feeling of a fierce sparring

match between masters. Calvin’s blank verse toys with despair as he

wrestles with doubts about the goodness of God and the possibility

of freedom; Ignatius commands situations in clipped iambic

tetrameter, revealing his background as a disciplined soldier,

while his passion for order shows through in frequent alliteration;

and Rabelais dances around with iambic rhyming couplets, cracking

profane, bawdy jokes that unexpectedly become profound meditations

on the mysteries of God, creation, and grace.

Links

Tickets for March 8th performance of the play in NYC

“The Dream of the Rood: A New Translation” by

Tessa Carman and J.C. Scharl

Jane's website

