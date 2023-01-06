Home Business It is reported that Xiaomi is developing two cars at the same time. The first car is a four-door electric sedan with huge performance and imagination.
Business

by admin
Wu Pei, a senior car critic, confirmed the suspected high-disguise Xiaomi car spy photos that appeared a few days ago.

He revealed that he has been tuning the chassis in a few days and has participated in it for more than a year. He is “suffocated and can’t say a word” about this car. What he can share now is, “In terms of performance, you can boldly release your imagination.”

Regarding the appearance, Wu Pei explained,From the point of view of the sitting posture, I think it is the closest to the gasoline truck among the four-door electric sedans in the world.Compared with the Porsche Taycan, the height of the sitting posture is the most reasonable.

Judging from the photos, Xiaomi’s electric car looks like a coupe, with a lidar design on the front of the head.

The day before, LatePost reported that Xiaomi’s first car was a medium-sized fastback sedan (internal codenamed Modena Modena). The internal discussion plan was that the two versions would be positioned in the range of 260,000 to 300,000 yuan, with a 400V platform and BYD. Lithium iron phosphate battery solution.

The other is more than 350,000 yuan, 800V high-voltage platform, CATL Kirin battery, NVIDIA OrinX chip to support intelligent driving. The cockpit (central control) chips of both versions are Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295.

In addition, Xiaomi is still developing a second mass-produced car code-named Le mans, which will be launched in 2025.

According to the report, the main research and development work of Xiaomi’s first car came to an end in December last year, and it has now been pulled to the Northeast for winter testing.

