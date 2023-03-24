But since the end of the lockdown, business with China has been going quite smoothly again.

During the corona pandemic, we saw how dangerous it is to be too one-sidedly dependent on individual trading partners for things as simple as masks or glass bottles for vaccines. Raw material supply chains are far more complex, and ramping up production at alternative locations would take years, not weeks or months. The conflict between China and the USA has been smoldering for some time and is unfortunately coming to a head. If it is not possible to enter into a dialogue based on partnership again, restrictions in world trade through sanctions, tariffs or export restrictions can occur at any time. Some of them already exist. For example, there could be an export stop for silicon wafers from China…