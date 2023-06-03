The Proposal of “Joining Hands in Building a Green Bay Area” was released in Guangzhou calling for green transformation of the development model-Chinanews.com

Photo courtesy of the Nansha District Government at the event site

China News Service, Guangzhou, June 3rd (Wang Jian and Song Jiao) The 2023 Industrial Green Development Conference co-sponsored by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the People’s Government of Guangdong Province and the People’s Government of Guangzhou Municipality “Practice Green Development and Build Green Beauty Together” The Bay Area Parallel Forum was held in Nansha, Guangzhou on the 2nd. The conference issued a proposal of “Jointly Build a Green Bay Area” to the Greater Bay Area, advocating that the whole society work together to promote the green transformation of the development mode, promote the green and high-quality development of enterprises, and help achieve the goal of carbon neutrality at the peak of carbon, and jointly build Green Bay Area.

The theme of the 2023 Industrial Green Development Conference is “Accelerating Industrial Green and Low-Carbon Transformation and Promoting High-quality Economic Development”, during which the 2023 Industrial Green Development Achievement Exhibition will be held. Among them, the parallel forum of “Practicing Green Development and Building a Green and Beautiful Bay Area” invited relevant departments of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, authoritative experts in the field of green development, and leading entrepreneurs to share the green development of the Bay Area through keynote speeches and roundtable forums. Latest trends, examples of results and practical experience.

At the parallel forum, the relevant person in charge of the Market Supervision and Administration Bureau of Nansha District, Guangzhou, introduced the standardization work practice of Nansha District in the green development of the Bay Area with the theme of “Green Bay Area, Leading by Standards”. The person in charge pointed out that in recent years, Nansha District has unswervingly implemented the standardization development strategy, improved the level of standardization technical support, and led the construction of a modern industrial system with high standards.

According to reports, Nansha District is the first in the country to initiate the mutual recognition of standards between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and actively connects with the national “dual carbon” strategy. Nearly 40 units in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, including the Macao Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, have repeatedly discussed and cooperated in depth, and formulated the “Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Cleaner Production Review Technical Requirements” and “Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao Cleaner Production Review and Evaluation The two Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao group standards of the “Acceptance Specification” are of great significance to promote the realization of “one standard, one certification, and Bay Area recognition” in the field of cleaner production in the Greater Bay Area.

Huang Jianping, president of the Guangdong Cleaner Production Association, strongly agrees to promote the green development of the Bay Area through standardization work. She believes that the release and implementation of the green standards in the three places not only provides a standardized book for enterprises to carry out green development practices such as clean production, but also a group of Hong Kong and Macao experts who have ideas and insights on green and low carbon have emerged, bringing green development to the Greater Bay Area. Valuable human resources have come.

Participating units from Hong Kong and Macau, represented by the Hong Kong Productivity Council and the Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center, said in the standard-setting process that Hong Kong and Macau promote the convergence of standards and rules for green development in the Bay Area through the joint formulation of standards by the three places, which is a rare opportunity for learning and exchange .

The government of Nansha District stated that in the next step, it will continue to strengthen the implementation and application of standards, optimize the standard supply structure, and deepen the innovation of standardization operation mechanisms. In terms of green development in the Bay Area, it hopes to cooperate with more departments to jointly promote and release the momentum of enterprise innovation and entrepreneurship through standard innovation. Contribute to the green development of the Greater Bay Area in Nansha standards.