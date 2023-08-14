The Provident Fund Utilizes Policy Toolbox to Support “Zhejiang Youshan Education” Inclusivity

The Zhejiang Youshan Education policy has received support from the provident fund through the implementation of various measures. In an effort to promote the policy and ensure a balanced population development, the Municipal Provident Fund Center has introduced double preferential superimposed policies to support families with two children or more.

One of the key measures is providing higher loan discounts for eligible families who are applying for a housing provident fund loan to purchase their first house. These families can enjoy a 20% increase in the loan amount, with a maximum loan limit of 960,000 yuan. For families who are not purchasing their first house, they can still benefit from a 20% increase in the basic loan limit. So far, 65 households in the city have availed this policy, with a total loan amount of 44.727 million yuan.

Another measure taken by the Municipal Provident Fund Center is raising the standard for renting a house. For families with two children or more who are renting a house and have deposited their housing provident funds in Jiaxing City, the withdrawal limit has been cancelled. This means that they can withdraw their housing provident fund according to the actual rent expenditures, with the help of relevant certificates from various processing points in the city.

These measures aim to provide families with a comfortable and livable place to reside, in line with the objectives of the “Zhejiang Good Education” policy and the city’s efforts to optimize childbirth and promote long-term balanced population development. The provident fund is playing a crucial role in supporting the implementation of this policy and ensuring that families have access to suitable housing options.

With the effective use of the policy toolbox, the provident fund is making a significant contribution to the inclusive growth of the “Zhejiang Youshan Education” policy. It is hoped that these measures will continue to benefit families and contribute to a harmonious and prosperous community in the city.