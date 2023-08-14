IN AN UNFORTUNATE EPISODE THE PIKI VOLLEY CHAMPION VEIL DE LOS SANTOS DIED « News cde

NATIONALS (special envoy) The well-known pikivolley champion, Velo de los Santos Melgarejo, known as Velo`iy Veliño de oro, died last night at a barbecue in the United States, since he choked and nothing could be done. He represented Paraguay in the best way and stood out in this sport as the master of Piki for revolutionizing it, this is how his colleagues remembered him.

Velo De los Santos Melgarejo (+) better known as “Velinho de oro” or as velo’i, passed away yesterday night, leaving the entire piki family in mourning.

He was characterized for being a masterful player of said discipline, demonstrating his entire category in each game played.

With the knee, with the chest, with the foot or with the head. Velo’i can put the ball where he wants, that’s how he was remembered by all his followers throughout the Paraguayan territory as well as internationally where he almost always had key matches representing the country.

The Piki master recognizes that he does not need to be fast on the field of play: his secret consists in talent. “I have the technique, that’s why I play my game. You don’t have to move much ”, Velito always said, he started playing soccer but quickly discovered that he was born for Piki and even lives on it.

“I don’t plan to dedicate myself to football. I earn more in piki than in soccer”, this spectacular piki volleyball player once revealed.

He will always be remembered for wearing the emblem that the piki is not just for fun; but it can also be a job for all those who dedicate themselves with total professionalism.

SEE YOU SOON PLAYER!

EXTRACTED FROM THE PAGE OF EVER COLMÁN

