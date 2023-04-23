The Quality and Efficiency Improvement of the Development of my country’s Trade in Goods and Services Provides Strong Support for the Smooth Operation of the Foreign Exchange Market_Hangzhou Net

The improvement of quality and efficiency in the development of my country’s trade in goods and services provides strong support for the smooth operation of the foreign exchange market

Hangzhou Net release time: 2023-04-22 21:55

CCTV News: The State Administration of Foreign Exchange held a press conference yesterday (April 21) to introduce foreign exchange receipts and payments in the first quarter. Wang Chunying, deputy director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said at the press conference that the quality and efficiency of my country’s trade in goods and services have improved in recent years, which will help the current account maintain a surplus of a reasonable scale and provide strong support for the smooth operation of the foreign exchange market.

Wang Chunying said that in recent years, my country’s current account operation has shown relatively strong stability, and the scale of the current account surplus has continued to grow steadily, playing a positive role in stabilizing the balance of payments and the foreign exchange market.

In terms of trade in goods, specifically, some structural changes have gradually taken place in foreign trade, forming more support for exports, and the scale of trade surplus in goods will remain at a relatively high level. Data show that in the first quarter, the total export of electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar cells increased by 67% in RMB terms, driving exports by 2 percentage points, and the driving effect was further enhanced compared with last year. In the first quarter, my country’s exports to ASEAN and countries along the “Belt and Road” increased by 28% and 25% respectively. In the first quarter, cross-border e-commerce exports grew rapidly, becoming an important trade method to promote export growth.

Wang Chunying, deputy director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange: In recent years, China‘s manufacturing and service industries have integrated development, and productive service trade, especially emerging service industries such as computer information services and business services, has developed rapidly, which will drive related service trade export revenue. growth of. Based on the main situation of trade in goods and services, China‘s current account will continue to maintain a reasonable surplus this year, which will be in a balanced range.