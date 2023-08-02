The Red Devils Unveil New Hardcore eSports Equipment at 2023 ChinaJoy Exhibition

ChinaJoy, the world‘s most prestigious digital entertainment industry exhibition, took place on July 28 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center. The Red Devils gaming mobile phone, a benchmark brand in the esports industry, made a striking appearance at the ChinaJoy Snapdragon Theme Pavilion.

Senior Vice President of Nubia, Yu Hang, Global Vice President of Qualcomm, Hou Mingjuan, and Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Qualcomm, Don McGuire, were present at the event. They announced the official opening of the 2023 ChinaJoy most hardcore esports equipment feast.

The Red Devils showcased their most complete and top-level esports equipment lineup in history, setting a new benchmark for gaming gear. The exhibition featured the Red Devils 8SPro+ Bumblebee Super Warrior Limited Edition, which was officially available for pre-sale on July 28 and will be launched on August 5. The limited edition gift box includes the Red Devils 8S Pro+ Bumblebee customized mobile phone, a Bumblebee custom ice magnetic radiator, a 165W GaN charger, a magnetic heat-conducting protective case, a Bumblebee badge, and card pins, among other accessories.

The design of the Red Devils 8SPro+ Bumblebee Super Warrior Limited Edition combines the iconic yellow color of Bumblebee with the Red Devils’ transparent design, creating a visually striking black and yellow combination. It is equipped with the powerful Red Magic 8SPro series performance, including the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform leading version, LPDDR5X memory, and UFS4 storage, providing gamers with a high-performance and stable gaming experience.

The Red Devils also showcased other products from their esports universe, such as the Red Devils e-sports tablet, e-sports monitor, mechanical keyboard, and cooling back clip, among others. These products offer a comprehensive gaming experience for esports enthusiasts.

The Red Devils also announced partnerships with popular mobile games, including Nishuihan Mobile Games, Crystal Core, One Piece, Dark Area Breakout, and Deep Space Eye. This collaboration allows players to experience the top gaming equipment firsthand and enjoy the best controls and performance in the latest games.

The exhibition also featured genuine Transformers dolls of Optimus Prime and Decepticon, evoking nostalgia and excitement among attendees. Additionally, the Red Devil Girl×Deep Space Eye real-life cosplayers and popular esports personalities added to the vibrant atmosphere.

In terms of industry cooperation, the Red Devils announced that they have become an “e-sports industry partner” with the New Shanghai Business Youth Entrepreneurs Branch, aiming to promote the development of the esports industry. They also conducted various booth linkages and organized a welfare lottery, providing attendees with the chance to win autographed photos, Red Devils e-sports peripherals, and other luxury gifts.

Overall, the Red Devils demonstrated their commitment to innovation and excellence in the esports industry, bringing professional gaming equipment and an exceptional gaming experience to players.

