City Government Focuses on Economic Development and Annual Goals at Plenary Meeting

City Government Holds Plenary Meeting to Advance Economic and Social Development

On August 1, Pan Guoqiang, deputy secretary of the municipal party committee and acting mayor, led a plenary meeting of the municipal government to discuss and implement the decisions made during the sixth plenary session of the eighth municipal party committee. The meeting aimed to devise strategies for the upcoming period and emphasized the need for a vigorous and united effort to achieve the annual goals and tasks.

The meeting began by acknowledging the city’s continued trend of high-quality economic and social development in the first half of the year, while also acknowledging the challenges and heavier workload that lie ahead in the second half. All departments were urged to maintain confidence in development, confront problems head-on, analyze their underlying causes, and maintain a vigilant approach to risk and sensitivity.

Efforts to strengthen the real economy were highlighted during the meeting. Prioritizing investment attraction, the city aims to accelerate the launch of a “second-half offensive” and improve project effectiveness. Additionally, a prominent position will be given to supporting enterprises, ensuring stable production, and facilitating market expansion. Scientific and technological innovation will be at the core of development, with a focus on encouraging enterprises to embrace cloud technologies, listing, and being on the market. The city plans to optimize spatial form, improve industrial formats, and protect the environment to demonstrate its role as the main economic development battleground.

The plenary meeting also emphasized the need for expedited project construction, adhering to annual investment plan targets, and promoting early project initiation and completion. Expanding consumption was identified as another area of focus, with initiatives such as policies benefiting the people, organizing special events, and promoting bulk consumption, cultural and tourism consumption, and housing relocation. Reform and opening up will be pursued with practical measures, including deepening state-owned enterprise reform, financial reform and innovation, and expanding foreign trade and investment opportunities to create new spaces for economic development.

Improving the urban and rural environment was stressed at the meeting. The city will focus on grassroots “three guarantees”, safety production, maintaining stability through letters and visits, flood control and drought relief, autumn grain production, and stable employment to ensure the overall safety and harmony of the city. City officials also emphasized the need to implement the spirit of the “four dares”, break away from a limited mindset, abandon complacency, and actively “fight, grab, and compete” to seize opportunities for regional success.

The plenary meeting concluded with a call to promote implementation and carry forward the spirit of the decisions made during the sixth plenary session. With a determined and proactive approach, the city aims to achieve greater results in high-quality economic and social development.

Reporter Zhang Yujing and He Shichun contributed to this article.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

