Four Dares to be the First Semi-annual Economic Observation丨The “Geese” of Enterprises Are Soaring and the “Waist” is Unstoppable

Jiashan County has achieved excellent results in its semi-annual economic assessment, thanks to the strong support of its industrial enterprises. According to the County Bureau of Statistics, the industrial added value of the county in the first half of this year reached 23.627 billion yuan, an increase of 12.1% compared to the previous year. This growth rate was 4.5 percentage points higher than that of the city. The added value of large, medium, and small enterprises grew by 4.0%, 15.9%, and 2.6% respectively. These figures show that the county has successfully built an enterprise gradient cultivation system and established a “geese formation” pattern, where large enterprises lead, small and medium-sized enterprises provide the foundation, and micro-enterprises offer strong support.

Chengda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., located in the County Development Zone, recently unveiled its new R&D building. The 6,200-square-meter facility will accommodate research, development, optimization, and amplification of raw materials, ranging from milligrams to kilograms. The company has also expanded its R&D team to more than 100 people. From an initial land area of 8 mu, Chengda Pharmaceutical now covers an impressive 198 mu. Over the past 20 years, the company has adhered to a development path focused on specialization, precision, and special innovation. It has experienced significant growth and successfully listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange’s Growth Enterprise Market. Its products are now sold in over 60 countries and regions.

Jiaxing Yongli Precision Steel Tube Co., Ltd. continues to dominate the market for automobile shock absorber tubes. The company’s automated production line uses several processes, including feeding, welding, eddy current flaw detection, and drawing, to manufacture these tubes. Gu Haizhong, the deputy general manager of the company, revealed that their automobile shock absorber tubes account for 30% of the domestic market, making them the top supplier in China. Their products are used in more than one in four vehicles on the road. Yongli Precision has targeted a niche market and focused on becoming the “invisible champion” in automotive pipe fittings. Through consistent investment in research and development, the company has maintained an annual R&D budget of over 15 million yuan. In the first half of this year, Yongli Precision achieved sales exceeding 200 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 31%, and it is expected to reach 450 million yuan by the end of the year.

The development of small and medium-sized enterprises is crucial for the overall growth and quality of Jiashan County’s economy. Recognizing the importance of strengthening this sector, the county held a three-level cadre conference at the beginning of the year, emphasizing the need for a strong industrial “waist pole.” The county’s efforts to strengthen the waist and strengthen the base have yielded positive results in the past six months. The County Economic and Information Bureau reported that 35 provincial-level “specialized, special, and new” small and medium-sized enterprises have been added, ranking the county second in the city. Additionally, 25 national-level specialized, special, and new “little giant” enterprises have declared their presence in the county. One enterprise has been shortlisted for the national-level list, and 114 companies have been listed at the provincial level. These achievements demonstrate the county’s strong support for small and medium-sized enterprises.

To promote high-quality development, Jiashan County has been focusing on cultivating “specialized, refined, special, and new” small and medium-sized enterprises. The county has implemented policies to optimize the structure, strengthen innovation, expand the market, and cultivate a favorable business environment. Yu Yongqiang, chief of the small and medium-sized enterprise section of the County Economic and Information Bureau, explained that through top-level design, the county has established an evaluation index system for “specialized, special, and new” enterprises. It has also increased policy support and improved access to finance, land, and talent resources. These efforts have helped enterprises grow and become stronger. The ultimate goal is to establish a “pyramid”-shaped enterprise echelon that starts with innovative small and medium-sized enterprises, progresses to provincial-level “specialized and special new” enterprises, and eventually leads to national-level specialized and special new “little giants” and individual champions.

In conclusion, Jiashan County’s strong support for industrial enterprises, combined with its focus on cultivating small and medium-sized enterprises, has contributed to its impressive economic performance in the first half of this year. The county’s commitment to nurturing innovative enterprises and building a robust industrial “waist pole” ensures the continued growth and prosperity of its economy.

