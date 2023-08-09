Heilongjiang Province Faces Ongoing Flooding as Rivers and Reservoirs Exceed Warning Levels

Multiple Rivers in Heilongjiang Province Exceed Warning Water Levels

Xinhua News Agency, Harbin – According to the Heilongjiang Provincial Hydrology and Water Resources Center, eight rivers in Heilongjiang Province are still experiencing water levels higher than the warning level, along with six reservoirs operating beyond the flood limit.

As of 8:00 on the 9th, the Songhua River, Lalin River, Muling River, Mangniu River, and Ash River, among others, have exceeded the warning water level by 0.1 to 2.31 meters. Specifically, the Ma’anshan Station of the Ash River and the Mishan Bridge of the Muling River Station and Lalin River Caijiagou Station have surpassed the guaranteed water level by 0.21m to 0.28m.

By 8 o’clock on the 9th, the water level of Yilan Station, the main stream of the Songhua River, was recorded at 97.09 meters, 0.29 meters higher than the warning water level, with a flow rate of 11,600 cubic meters per second. Meanwhile, the Jiamusi Station had a water level of 79.4 meters, 0.1 meters higher than the warning water level, with a flow rate of 12,600 cubic meters per second.

In comparison to previous years, the water levels of 11 rivers, including the Hulan River, Lalin River, Ant River, Mudanjiang River, and Muling River, were 0.26 to 2.47 meters higher. Conversely, the water levels of seven rivers, such as the Emur River, Gan River, Huma River, and Naoli River, were 0.33 to 1.33 meters lower.

Furthermore, as of 8:40 on the 9th, three large reservoirs, two medium-sized reservoirs, and one small reservoir in Heilongjiang Province were operating beyond the flood limit by 0.06 meters to 0.76 meters.

The continuous increase in water levels raises concerns about potential flooding and its impact on the surrounding areas. The local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of people and their property.

