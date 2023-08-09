Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino”: The Latest Colorway in the 2023 Autumn Retro Series

Jordan Brand to Release New Colorway “Palomino” of Air Jordan 1 High OG

In an exciting development, Jordan Brand has announced the launch of the latest colorway “Palomino” for their iconic Air Jordan 1 High OG. This comes in addition to their highly-anticipated three-party joint shoes collaboration with Bephies Beauty Supply and Union LA.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” will be the flagship model for Jordan Brand’s autumn retro series in 2023. This new colorway draws inspiration from the popular Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Dark Mocha” released in 2020. However, the color scheme has been modified to showcase a light brown, cream white, and black combination.

The shoe features a blend of materials to enhance its aesthetic appeal. The heel, collar, toe cap, sole, and Swoosh Logo are crafted from luxurious light brown suede, providing a touch of luxury. The body of the shoe is made from dark black leather, complemented by a creamy white midsole. To add a pop of color, the tongue and insole are adorned with yellow brand insignia.

Sneaker enthusiasts and Jordan Brand fans will be delighted to know that the “Palomino” colorway is set to be released on September 2. The shoes will be available for purchase on Nike SNKRS, as well as selected retailers. With a price tag of $180, these Air Jordan 1 High OG “Palomino” sneakers offer a mix of style, quality, and heritage that is sure to attract attention.

Jordan Brand enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike are encouraged to keep a close eye on the release of the “Palomino” colorway. As with any limited-edition release, demand is expected to be high. Make sure to mark your calendars and don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to add a truly iconic sneaker to your collection.

Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from Jordan Brand as they continue to push the boundaries of design and style in the world of sneakers.

