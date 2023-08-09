NASA to Live Stream Russian Space Agency’s Attendance Mission on New Streaming Platform

NASA Launches Free Streaming Platform, Will Live Broadcast Russian Space Agency’s Attendance Mission

NASA has recently announced the launch of a new free streaming platform and has further revealed plans to live broadcast footage from the Russian Space Agency’s attendance mission. The initiative aims to maintain and upgrade the International Space Station.

To accomplish the task, NASA will assign two experienced members from the Russian Space Agency, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, who have 8 and 6 spacewalk experiences respectively. Prokopyev will be easily identifiable in a red-striped spacesuit, while Petelin will don a blue-striped spacesuit. The two expedition astronauts will embark on a mission outside the Poisk airlock of the International Space Station, where they will install three shields on the Rassvet module. Additionally, they will conduct a stability test on a working platform equipped with a European-made robotic arm.

Excitingly, the entire mission will be broadcast live through NASA’s official website. The estimated duration of the broadcast is 7 hours, and it will commence promptly at 10:15 am ET on August 9th. Interested viewers can access the live stream via NASA’s official TV station, the NASA app, or by watching online.

Be sure not to miss this incredible opportunity to witness the Russian Space Agency’s attendance mission and the invaluable work they contribute to the International Space Station.