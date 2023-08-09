Federica Pellegrini: Battling a Terrible Disease and Leaving a Lasting Legacy at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Federica Pellegrini, the renowned Italian swimmer, has made headlines once again, but this time for a different reason. Despite her remarkable achievements in the swimming world, Federica has been facing a terrible disease that has left her with no escape. The news of this devastating discovery has brought the Divine to tears.

Considered one of the greatest swimmers of all time, Federica Pellegrini has consistently represented Italy with pride and determination in various world competitions. Starting her sporting career at the tender age of 6 when her mother enrolled her in swimming lessons, Federica’s talent was evident from an early age. At the age of 16, she became a member of the national Olympic team, destined for Athens.

During her first Olympic competition, Federica won her first silver medal in the 200 meters freestyle event and achieved the best time in the competition, surpassing previous records. Her exceptional performance made her the youngest athlete to step onto the Olympic podium. The following year, she won her second silver medal at the World Swimming Championships in Montreal. Despite her success, Federica was determined to reach even greater heights.

With unwavering determination and commitment, Federica flew to Beijing in 2008 and fulfilled her ultimate goal of winning a gold medal. However, her intense fatigue led to a challenging period in her sporting career. Although she participated in the London Olympics in 2012 and the Rio Olympic Games, she failed to secure any medals. This period of discouragement didn’t break “La Divina,” but instead fueled her determination, leading her to regain the top spot at the Gwangju World Championships in 2019.

Two years later, in 2021, Federica participated in the Tokyo Olympics, competing in her specialty event, the 200-meter freestyle. This marked her historic achievement as the first woman to compete in five editions of the Olympic Games. Unfortunately, it was during this event in Tokyo that she tearfully announced her retirement from swimming.

Federica Pellegrini’s incredible journey and achievements have earned her countless admirers, who have supported her throughout her swimming career and beyond. Currently married to her swimming coach, Matteo Giunta, Federica enjoys immense happiness in her personal life. However, amidst the triumphs, she has faced dark times and daunting challenges, particularly due to a terrible disease she has been battling.

In a live Instagram session in 2020, Federica opened up to her followers, revealing the impact of COVID-19 on her life. The year 2020 was particularly difficult due to the pandemic, and Federica shared that she experienced extreme fatigue, often sleeping for up to 20 hours a day. Although she never lost her appetite, the illness robbed her of her sense of taste and smell, leaving her with an excruciating struggle.

Despite the hardships she has faced, Federica Pellegrini continues to inspire with her resilience and determination. Recently, she celebrated her 35th birthday with her beloved husband, Matteo Giunta. The couple, who got married in 2022, announced their first pregnancy in July 2023 with an amusing video on Instagram.

Among the countless well-wishes received from fans, one particular photo stood out, featuring a bouquet of red roses with just a hint of pale pink. Federica captioned the image, saying, “35, with a hint of pink,” revealing that they are expecting a baby girl. The name of their daughter remains a mystery, likely to be unveiled at the time of her birth.

Federica Pellegrini’s remarkable journey, both in and out of the pool, continues to captivate fans worldwide. Her strength in the face of adversity, both in her sporting career and personal life, serves as an inspiration to many. As the Divine bids farewell to competitive swimming, her legacy as one of Italy’s greatest athletes will forever be cherished.