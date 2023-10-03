Different but close, a mosaic inaugurates the Mental Health Festival – Sanità

With the inauguration of the mosaic entitled ‘Approaching’, created by 50 people being treated for mental health problems, RO.Mens, the Festival for social inclusion against prejudice which will be held in Rome from 3 to October 10th.

The inauguration of the work, in the hall of the Department of Social Services and Health of Rome Capital, took place in the presence of the actor and director Pino Strabioli, godfather of the event. The mosaic was created by the user laboratory of the La Fabbrica dei Sogni Day Center of the ASL Roma 2 Mental Health Department, with a socio-health integration project in collaboration with Roma Capitale. “The mosaic is the product of a creative and rehabilitative path, the result of the commitment of many users. It represents – explains Massimo Cozza, director of the ASL Roma 2 Mental Health Department – the ability to listen and reciprocate in seeing each other which helps inclusion and meeting with respect for diversity”.

As part of Ro.Mens, the festival for social inclusion and against prejudice, 3 competitions were announced for figurative, literary, audiovisual and musical arts, in which students participated. Songs, poems, short films, podcasts and mosaics, murals: there are 92 works created by students from 22 secondary schools which will be exhibited at the Monk techno structure starting from 5 October.

“Seen up close, no one is normal”: this phrase contains the thoughts of Franco Basaglia, father of law 180, which closed the mental asylums. But, 45 years later, people with mental health problems still face stigma. Instead, they are the protagonists of the festival organized by the Mental Health Department of ASL Roma 2, with the patronage of Rai, with Romics as partner.

The second edition has the actor Lillo as its first testimonial and the singer-songwriter Edoardo Vianello among the guests. As part of the three competitions for figurative, literary and audiovisual arts, three winners will be selected and awarded by the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, on Tuesday 10 October in the Campidoglio, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day which occurs on 10 October.

“Matti per la corsa” starts on Sunday 8th at the Cappellolla Park, the sporting event organized by the voluntary association You can do more. “We want to create a city of solidarity – explains Barbara Funari, councilor for Social Policies and Health of Rome Capital – where those suffering from mental distress do not feel marginalized and alone, combating stigma and building an integrated social and health network”.

