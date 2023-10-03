Home » Greentech 1komma5grad receives another double-digit million sum in VC
Even more money for Greentech 1komma5grad: According to reports from our always well-informed colleagues at BusinessInsider, the Hamburg greentech startup and recently also unicorn 1komma5grad is grabbing even more money for scaling.

The equally ambitious and up-and-coming solar energy specialist from the Hanseatic city has raised further financing – according to company founder Philipp Schröder, it is an eight-figure amount, i.e. a double-digit million sum.

The company is aiming for sales of 500 to 600 million euros this year.

Greentech 1Komma5Grad invests money in software solutions

The investor is 2150, based in London, Copenhagen and Berlin. 1Komma5° wants to use the new funds to expand its software applications and to set up its own research and development location in Berlin.

GREENTECH STARTUP 1KOMMA5 solar

Greentech Business: New capital for software and for setting up your own research location

The flagship solar company from Berlin plans to go public in 2025 – just four years after it was founded.

TrendingGreentech.LIVE Special x Impact Hub Stuttgart (29.09.23)

This step is intended to raise capital, but also to turn customers and entrepreneurs who have sold their company to 1Komma5 Grad into owners.

Founder Schröder: “Going public doesn’t just bring financial advantages”

Founder Philipp Schröder emphasizes the urgency of taking this step as quickly as possible. He believes that an IPO not only brings financial benefits, but can also strengthen the close ties and commitment of customers and entrepreneurs to the company.

