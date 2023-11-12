The Rise of Live Streaming Shopping: Hours Away on JD.com

JD.com’s annual 11.11 online shopping event has come to a close, with impressive results and record-breaking figures. The instant retail platform JD Daojia, in partnership with merchant brands, set a new benchmark with their innovative services and immersive live streaming shopping experience. The 11.11 event witnessed a significant increase in transactions and a surge in consumer enthusiasm.

According to the 11.11 battle report released by JD Daojia, over 400,000 physical stores participated in this year’s event, offering more than 45 million products for sale. The platform also saw an 80% increase in the number of stores open at night, providing consumers with access to truly cheap and authentic products, all within a span of one hour.

The hourly transaction volume on JD.com increased by 45% compared to the previous year, demonstrating the growing appeal of innovative consumption scenarios and services. Notably, the live streaming transaction volume on JD Daojia increased by more than 10 times compared to the previous month, further highlighting the platform’s success in driving consumer engagement.

JD Daojia’s live streaming shopping concept, combined with hourly delivery, has garnered widespread attention among consumers. The live broadcast scene has witnessed scaled fish, on-the-spot delivery and installation of products, and seamless delivery services, providing an immersive and efficient shopping experience.

The platform’s commitment to providing fast, economical, and convenient shopping experiences has not only benefited consumers but has also driven growth for cooperative merchants and brands. During the 11.11 period, the transaction volume of over 100,000 new stores increased by nearly 80% month-on-month, with sales across various categories experiencing explosive growth.

JD Daojia’s instant retail model has become a powerful engine for creating omni-channel increments for merchant brands. The platform’s focus on fast and cheap services has led to remarkable outcomes, with triple-digit growth seen in categories such as convenience stores, digital, liquor, clothing, and more.

The introduction of hourly delivery for all categories, as well as integrated installation services, has revolutionized the instant retail experience and stimulated immediate needs among diverse consumer groups. The surge in transaction volumes for home appliances, including washing machines, refrigerators, and stoves, highlights the success of this approach, with increased convenience and savings for consumers.

The impact of JD Daojia’s instant retail extends beyond consumer benefits, driving growth for offline stores and merchant brands alike. Several major brands, including mobile digital, home appliances, fashion, and FMCG, have experienced substantial turnover growth, signifying the platform’s crucial role in the overall retail landscape.

Jd Daojia’s commitment to improving and enhancing its digital infrastructure, through the Hongtu System, has facilitated greater insights and operational capabilities for both brand owners and physical retailers, optimizing omni-channel digital operations.

Overall, JD Daojia’s success during the 11.11 event highlights the potential of instant retail in shaping the future of consumer shopping experiences and generating substantial growth opportunities for merchants and brands.

